Obituary - Evangelist Clotile Hammond Coppock

Evangelist Clotile Hammond Coppock, age 84, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia.

She was a native of Barnwell, South Carolina, and resided in Bryan County for many years.

She was a devoted member of Little Salem Holiness Church in Groveland, Georgia. Evangelist Coppock enjoyed sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ, praying and worshiping God and spending time growing flowers and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Queen Esther Hammond Smith; father, Jim Smith; sisters, Louveen Smith, Willie Eva Stevens, Janie Mae Hill and Fannie Mae Smith; brothers, Edward "Buck" Smith and Robert Lee Smith.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Earnest Coppock of Atlanta, Ga.; her son, Leroy “Lee” Smith Sr. of Glennville, Ga.; her grandchildren, Stacy (Damon) Sparrow and Leetoria Smith, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Eric Smith of Pembroke, Ga.; and Darren Smith of Glennville, Ga.; and her great-grandchildren, Kevonte Smith of Seattle, Wash.; Erika Smith of Columbia, S.C.; Keyshawn Smith of Jacksonville, N.C.; and Paityn Johnson of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Esther Mae Smith of Queens, N.Y.; Annie (Donovan) Raffington of Hawaii, Gloria Scott and Ellen Smith of Brooklyn, N.Y.; brothers, Freddy (Janice) Smith of New Jersey and Horace (Christine) Smith of Queens, N.Y. She also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2026, from 5 p.m.—7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at noon at Little Salem Holiness Church, 6978 U.S. Highway 280, Pembroke, GA 31321. Words of comfort will be presented by Apostle Lee Melvin. Interment will be held at Steven Grove Cemetery, Cemeteries Road, Pembroke, GA 31321.

Statesboro Herald, March 12, 2026

