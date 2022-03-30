Obituary - Dr. Harley Robert “Bill” Cheshire

Dr. Harley Robert “Bill” Cheshire entered heaven on March 29, 2022, after a long illness. Bill was born on October 2, 1935, in Winchester, Virginia.After graduating from Warren County High School in Front Royal, Virginia, he enlisted in the United States Air Force.Bill married his high school sweetheart, Jean Parker Carroll, on May 20, 1956.He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education from Virginia Tech and continued his post-secondary education while teaching at the high school and university level.In 1971, he was awarded his doctorate of Education from The University of Georgia.He taught at Virginia Tech, The University of Georgia and Georgia Southern University and retired as associate dean from Georgia Southern University’s School of Education.He then started his own consulting firm, Shenandoah Consulting, with his wife, Jean.Bill was a lifetime member of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro.His greatest joy was his family and watching the Georgia Bulldogs football team.Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Jean Carroll Cheshire; daughter, Pam (Rush) Hicks of Nashville, Tennessee; son, Robert (Lee) Cheshire of Athens, Georgia; grandchildren, Cheshire (Lexie) Rigler; Drew Cheshire, Ally (Zach) Thor, Jay Hicks (fiancée, Megan Hasseler); great-grandson, Nash Cheshire; and great-granddaughter, Thor, to arrive in May.His children and grandchildren will always remember his tireless work ethic, wily humor and quiet devotion.A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later time.In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials or donations to The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.His final wish was the donation of his body to the Medical College of Georgia.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 31, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



