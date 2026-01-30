Obituary - David Parrish

WINTER PARK, Fla. – David Parrish, 86, passed away after a period of declining health. Born in Statesboro, Georgia, he was the middle child of three boys who were raised by their mother, Anna Kenan Parrish. He adored his mother and often claimed to be her favorite child.

In high school, he played football for Statesboro High School, earning a football scholarship to Presbyterian College, home of the mighty Presbyterian Blue Hose football team. During his tenure at Presbyterian, his football team was selected to play in the 1960 Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, Florida, the first and only time Presbyterian was selected to play in a bowl game.

After graduation, David married the love of his life, Esta Collins from Mullins, South Carolina, and secured his first job as an insurance adjuster. His company sent them to Dayton, Ohio, a place they knew little about except that it was not in the South and had freezing winters.

After five years as an insurance adjuster, David decided to attend law school. He entered Mercer University Law School with one child and graduated – at the top of his class – with three children and a law degree. While there, he served as an editor of the Mercer Law Review.

In 1971, David moved his young family to Orlando, Florida, where he began practicing law as a workers' compensation attorney. For five decades, he was a tireless advocate for injured workers throughout the state of Florida. He was beloved by his clients, his staff and the many lawyers who were fortunate to practice law alongside him.

While practicing law, David earned an MBA from Rollins College, using that knowledge to bring his law firm into the computer age.

After retiring from his law practice, he taught administrative law in the Legal Studies program at the University of Central Florida, a role well-suited to his talent and personality. He loved teaching and helping his students gain admission to law school.

Among his many professional accomplishments, David was the chair of the Workers' Compensation Section of the Florida Bar Association and a founding member of the Florida Workers' Advocates. He helped create the board certification examination for workers' compensation practitioners. He served as a member of the Mercer University Board of Trustees and received the Meritorious Service Award from Mercer University Law School.

David's proudest achievement was that of husband, father and grandfather. Nothing delighted him more than speaking about his grandchildren, Annabelle, Izzy, Paige and Beau. He fell in love with them from the time they were born and has loved them and cheered them on during their various activities and bragged extravagantly to anyone who would listen. They rank at the top of his life's rewards.

His wife of 65 years loved him dearly and found him good company, as he was always able to make her laugh. Because of his happy disposition, his children often remarked that he must have been born under a lucky star. Socializing with his friends and acquaintances was his forte. He liked people and they liked him in return.

David was deeply loved and will be terribly missed by his wife, his daughter, Deanna; and his sons, Jay and Doug.

The funeral service will be held February 6, 2026, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Winter Park, 125 North Interlachen Avenue, Winter Park, Florida 32789.





Statesboro Herald, January 31, 2026

