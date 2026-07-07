Obituary - Charles “Hogan” Conner

Charles “Hogan” Conner, age 82, passed away on Sunday, July 5th, 2026.

A native of Bulloch County, Hogan was a proud graduate of Portal High School. Following his education, he answered his country's call by serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict, with service stationed in Korea.

Following his military service, he went on to build a dedicated career, eventually retiring from Hunter Army Airfield.

A man of faith and community, Hogan was a longtime member of Rehoboth Baptist Church. He was a devoted family man who spent 57 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife. Hogan was happiest when he was outdoors fishing and hunting, sharing a good laugh by telling jokes and above all else, spending cherished time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Betty Conner, Fran Conner and Jan Conner; and his brother, Bruce Conner.

Hogan’s memory will be forever cherished by his surviving family; his wife, Beverly Smith Conner, his daughter, Rebecca Hagan, and her husband, David; son, Charles Hogan Conner Jr.; and his adopted children, Star Silver Conner Smith, and her husband, Brian; Jacqueline Sunshine Conner Lane and Collen Rosebud Conner Bolen; his grandchildren, Katelyn Hagan, Ansley Beth Hagan, Julianna Hagan, Dalton Smith, Thomas Lane, John Lane, Little Hogan, Caden Conner, Coen Conner; and great-grandchildren, Everly Plouffe, Katherine Reppert and Noah Plouffe; his brother, Otis Emerson Conner; and sisters, Vangie Weeks and Mary Ellington.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastors Joe Eason, Gary Few and David Hagan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Hogan’s honor to the following organizations: Rehoboth Baptist Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 8, 2026

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