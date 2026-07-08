EGRMC nurse earns national excellence award

East Georgia Regional Medical Center announced last week that Nicola Stansel, RN, a Labor and Delivery nurse in the Women's Pavilion, was recognized with the Nursing Excellence Award.

After first being selected as the Statesboro hospital's Nursing Excellence Award recipient, Stansel is now one of 10 nurses recognized nationally across all hospitals affiliated with Community Health Systems, one of the nation's leading healthcare providers. Community Health Systems has operations across 12 states, including East Georgia Regional Medical Center and 59 other hospitals.

The Nursing Excellence Award program was created in 2020 to mark the "Year of the Nurse" in recognition of the effort and sacrifice made by nurses during the COVID pandemic.

"This is the sixth occasion for the peer-nominated award recognizing the vital work nurses play in our work to make the healthcare experience exceptional for our patients, our communities and each other," a release from East Georgia Regional Medical Center stated. "With nearly 60,000 employees serving patients in the organization, the recognition places Stansel among an elite group of nursing professionals across the nation.

Stansel came to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in December 2000. She has spent more than 25 years providing care to mothers and babies in the Women's Pavilion.

Colleagues describe her as a "trusted leader, patient advocate and role model, whose calm presence, clinical expertise and unwavering commitment to patients consistently set the standard for excellence."

In her nomination, Stansel was recognized for her compassion and advocacy during complex patient situations, ensuring patients receive safe, dignified and compassionate care during difficult times. Also, she was praised for her willingness to support colleagues, mentor new team members, champion patient safety initiatives and speak up on behalf of patients to ensure the best possible outcomes.

"Nicola embodies everything that nursing should be," said Marie Burdett, chief nursing officer at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. "She leads with compassion, advocates fiercely for her patients and serves as a mentor and role model for her colleagues. Her ability to provide comfort, support and exceptional clinical care, even in the most challenging circumstances, makes a lasting impact on every patient and family she serves. We are incredibly proud to see her recognized at the national level."

Stansel also is a DAISY Award honoree, an additional reflection of the care she provides each day.

"To have one of our own recognized as a national Nursing Excellence Award recipient is an incredible honor for East Georgia Regional Medical Center," said Stephen Pennington, chief executive officer of the hospital. "Our organization includes hospitals and caregivers across the country, and for Nicola to be selected among thousands of nurses speaks volumes about the exceptional care she provides. Nicola truly exemplifies our commitment to exceptional care for every patient, every time, always, and we are grateful to have her serving our patients and community."

In addition to receiving the national Nursing Excellence Award and recognition gift, Stansel received a cash award.