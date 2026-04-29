Obituary - Barry J. Evans

Barry J. Evans, devoted husband and father, met our loving Savior on April 25, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Barry was born on June 9, 1974, in Savannah, Ga., and grew up in Statesboro, Ga.

He is a 1992 graduate of Statesboro High School.

Barry was always known as a very hard worker and provider for his family. In addition to farming and working at Ellis Wood Contracting, he worked with Preferred Site Construction for over 13 years.

Barry has always been known for his strong faith and love for God. His faith in Jesus was most evident in his battle with cancer over the past three years.

Barry was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved sharing in those hobbies with his two sons, Garrett and Braylon. He loved going to the river and the lake and was always so grateful for the special memories he made with his family and friends. He loved being at home and listening to music, spending time at his shop and being with friends.

He and his wife, Crystal, spent many fun days at the ballfield watching their sons play sports. Barry was always so proud of his boys and was always there to support them in all of their sports and activities.

He cherished each day and loved his family deeply. He always told his boys to love people and always be thankful for all of life’s blessings.

Barry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Morgan and Jewell Deal; and his mother, Debi Deal Coleman.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Crystal Garrett Evans; and his twin sons, Garrett Evans and Braylon Evans; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and Ralph Garrett; and two brothers, Bryan Evans (Kayla) and Chris Lewis (Sarah); his uncle, Steve Deal (Roxanne); and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was from 5—7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28th, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service was held at Connection Church in Statesboro on Wednesday, April 29th, at 11 a.m. The graveside service immediately followed at Brannen Cemetery, off Westside Road in Statesboro, Georgia.

Pallbearers were Andy Colson, Brad Lanier, Jay Hodges, Alan Spence, Stacy Spence, Ashley Groover, Matt Hilton, George Atkins and Greg Hendrix.

Honorary pallbearers were Preferred Site Construction, Carmichael Hunting Club and Thursday Night Supper Club.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bland Family Blessings Inc., 104 Hamilton Street, St. Simons Island, GA 31520.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, April 30, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.