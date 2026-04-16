Obituary - Ann Margaret Hendrix Reed

Ann Margaret Hendrix Reed passed away on Tuesday, April 14th, 2026, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

She was born in Bulloch County, Georgia, to Pete and Margaret Hendrix on March 5, 1948. She was an in-home caregiver for many years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, and was especially proud of her boys and all of her grandchildren. She loved them deeply. She was known as Nana to her grandchildren and everyone who knew her.

She enjoyed talking on the phone with her family and friends, going to get coffee with her friends and always made sure to take care of everyone around her. She enjoyed going to arts and craft festivals and going to garage sales on Saturday mornings. She also loved spending time with her beloved dog, Ozzie, whom she is reunited with in heaven.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd (Pete) Hendrix and Margaret Hagan Hendrix; her husband, Harley Neil Reed; her sister, Betty Hall; her brothers, Inman “Buck” Hendrix and Herman Hendrix; her daughters-in-law, Donna Michelle Reed and Sandra Cook.

She is survived by her two sons, George Reed and Jeffrey Cook; her grandchildren, Candi Reed (Evan Lee), Chelsea Reed, Brandon Nesmith and Jeffrey Nesmith; her great-grandchildren, Cayson Allen, Colsen Lee, Karter Noe, Kaitlyn Noe, Kenzly Noe and Nathan Kayne Noe. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces, Tommy Hendrix, Johnny Hendrix, Billy Hall Jr., Richard Dwayne Hall, Cathy McDaniel, Glenda Blount and Debra Jean Hall; and many great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and other family members.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, April 16, 2026, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held Friday, April 17, 2026, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Max Alderman and the Rev. Donnie Roberts officiating. Interment will follow the service at Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Blake Hendrix, Cayson Allen, Evan Lee, Blake Allen, Tevin Edenfield and Timmy Lee.

Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Hendrix and Johnny Hendrix.

Friends can sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, April 17, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.