Obituary - Amira Rose Margocs

Amira Rose Margocs, the cherished infant daughter of Andrew Korey Margocs and Israa Abdulhadi Margocs, passed away gently in the arms of her loving parents on July 5, 2026. Born on June 26, 2026, Amira’s time on earth was brief, but she was deeply loved from the very moment her life began.

Her name is rich with meaning. Amira means "princess", one who carries dignity and worth. It also means "leader", one who walks with courage, wisdom and purpose. She was not a princess because of a crown she wore, but because she was created with honor and beloved from the very beginning. She was not a leader because of power, but because her life will forever shine with light, compassion and strength. Though her days were few, the profound impact of her love and presence will remain eternally with her family.

In addition to her heartbroken parents, Andrew and Israa, Amira is survived by her loving big brother, Mason Joseph Lee Margocs; maternal grandmother, Bibee Hayffa Atta; paternal grandmother, Michele Rupar-Smith (John Allen Smith); paternal grandfather, Gary Dale Margocs (Mickey Margocs); auntie, Sabreen and Chad Green; auntie, Alaa and Amos Archie; uncle, Omar Al and Christy Al Shamri; auntie, Jessica and Zach Zuik; uncle, Anthony Margocs; auntie, Aimee and Brendan Eckner; auntie, Caitlin and Clayton Sullivan; and cousins, Wyatt and Owen Green, Ava and Adam Archie, Taylor and Palmer Zuik, Luca, Harper and Caelan Margocs, Reagan and Sawyer Eckner and Colton Sullivan.

A private service will be held for Amira at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 8, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.