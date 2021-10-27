Obituary - Alfred Cornelius Ayers Sr.

Alfred Cornelius Ayers Sr., age 88, affectionately known as “Big Al”, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family and friends.Alfred received outpatient care from Ogeechee Area Hospice at his newly adopted home in Statesboro, Ga., as be battled a host of medical ailments.Alfred was the second born of four to the late Charles Edward Ayers and Oceia Armstrong Ayers. He was born and reared in the close-knit “South Philly” community of Philadelphia, Pa. He had fond memories while growing up in The City of Brotherly Love and always enjoyed being in the company of his siblings, Edward, Solonia and Robert.Alfred was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, located in Philadelphia, Pa.Alfred attended Benjamin Franklin High School and thereafter worked various trades in and around the Philadelphia area. While employed at Temple University, Alfred befriended Betty Wilson, who later introduced him to the eternal love of his life and eventual wife, Julia Woodbury. Julia and Alfred wed in the fall of 1968 and spent 53 blissful years together.Alfred’s joy could be measured by the expression on his face as he spent time with family and friends. Those relationships included his membership in the “MLK Jr. Striders” running group and his “Philly Fanatic” friends he attended sporting events with.Alfred’s many accomplishments included his participation in the “Broad Street Run”, his 38 years of service at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard as a forklift operator and raising his two loving children, Sibyl Ayers Kirkland of Statesboro, Ga.; and Alfred Ayers Jr. of Philadelphia, Pa.Alfred’s indelible personality and warm charm are embraced most strikingly by one of his favorite sayings told to close family members and friends, “If you see me in a fight with a bear, help the bear!”Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Oceia; and brother, Edward.Alfred leaves behind to commemorate and cherish his life and legacy: his loving and dutiful wife, Julia Ayers of Philadelphia; two children, Sibyl (Marcus) Kirkland of Statesboro, Ga.; and Alfred Ayers Jr. of Philadelphia, Pa.; two siblings: sister, Solonia Ayers of Philadelphia, Pa.; and brother, Robert (Joan) Ayres of Philadelphia, Pa.; three grandchildren, Sierra (Joshua) Ward, Simone Kirkland and Marcus Kirkland Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Joshua “Alex” Ward Jr. and Maliyah Ward; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.The family of Alfred Ayers acknowledges, with sincere gratitude and deepest appreciation, for the many kind and thoughtful expressions of love and sympathy shown to us during our time of bereavement. Your generosity and concern for us, and especially your prayers, will never be forgotten.A special thank you to Ogeechee Area Hospice for the care provided over the last few months. Special recognition is given to the following people who rendered care and support before and during the transitioning of our beloved husband and father: Michelle Walker, Dr. Amy Clemons, Kim Clemons, FNP; Pastor and First Lady Timotheus (Darnell) Mincey and the Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church Family and Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church Praise & Worship Team.A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, October 30th, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Timotheus B. Mincey officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Statesboro Herald, October 28, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



