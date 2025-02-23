Wreck at Northside/Lovett intersection overturns vehicle; watch video from scene

A two-vehicle wreck at 10:15 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Northside Drive and Lovett Road in Statesboro left a Chevrolet Equinox SUV turned upside down and forced the shutdown of Lovett for about one hour, but no confirmed injuries were reported.

According to the driver and passenger of the Equinox, they were heading across Northside Drive, coming out of the Statesboro Square Shopping Center, when a Honda sedan traveling east on Northside Drive apparently did not stop at a red light and struck the Equinox on the passenger-side front door. The Equinox overturned, landing in the middle of the Lovett Road intersection with Northside. The Honda ended up under the sign of the Exxon station at the east corner of Northside and Lovett.

A Honda sedan is shown under the sign of the Exxon station on Northside Drive after striking a Chevrolet Equinox Saturday night. - photo by Jason Martin



While EMS responded to the scene, the driver and passenger and other eyewitnesses said no one was seriously injured and no one was transported to the hospital.

One witness at the scene said she heard the impact, and when she turned around she saw the Equinox overturned in the middle of Lovett.