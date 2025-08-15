Wanted: Floats, marchers, bands for Kiwanis Parade

In two months, downtown Statesboro will be packed as the 63rd Annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair parade gets underway, kicking off a week filled with fun at the seven-county agricultural fair.

There is still plenty of time – and room – to sign up to enter a float, marching band, classic car or other entry for the Oct. 13 event. The deadline to register is noon on Oct. 6.

The theme for the parade this year is “Farm Fresh Fun for Everyone,” which is all about celebrating the joy of living in an agricultural community with creativity and hometown spirit.

Floats adhering to the theme will be judged, with prizes awarded ($400 cash to the first-place winner and cash prizes for places through fifth). Rules for entering the parade, as well as an entry form, are available online at www.kiwanisogeecheefair.ocom

The parade starts at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13, at the intersection of East Olliff and North Main Streets. It follows North Main through downtown Statesboro, down South Main Street and ends at College Plaza (the corner of Zetterower Avenue & Fair Road).

There is no fee to enter.

After the parade, the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds on Highway 67 will open at 6:30 p.m. Amusements of America provides the midway filled with thrill rides and games of chance, and the Statesboro Kiwanis Club operates a family-style event that offers historical displays, antique farm implements, projects and art by local students and other citizens.

The 2025 Fair will operate from Monday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 18. Hours: Monday – 6:30 p.m.-midnight; Tuesday-Thursday – 4 p.m.-midnight; Friday – 4 p.m.- 1 a.m.; Saturday – noon-midnight.

Admission is $12 for advance online sales and $15 at the gate. Children 5 and under are free.

There will be live entertainment nightly, with commercial exhibits, a petting zoo and vendors, including a number of local food providers, such as the Kiwanis Pancake House and the Barbecue Hut.



