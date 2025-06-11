Techie Camp kicks off its fourth year at Willow Hill Center

The Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center launched its Techie Camp in 2022 under the leadership of the late Gayle Jackson, Ph.D., in partnership with TECH CORPS, a national K-12 computer science education nonprofit group, and sponsored by the Nordson Corporation Foundation. Now in its fourth year, the camp has grown into seven weeklong camps, each with its own theme and focus, open to third- through eighth-grade Bulloch County students at no cost to participants.