Techie Camp kicks off its fourth year at Willow Hill Center
061025_TECHIE_CAMP_01.jpg
Deshawn Simmons, a Georgia Southern double major in computing and electrical engineering from Milledgeville, top right, helps Camden Owens, 12, and his fellow campers design and download games they created during Techie Camp at Willow Hill Heritage & Renaissance Center on Tuesday, June 10. In its fourth year, the camp has grown into seven weeklong camps, each with its own theme and focus. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)
The Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center launched its Techie Camp in 2022 under the leadership of the late Gayle Jackson, Ph.D., in partnership with TECH CORPS, a national K-12 computer science education nonprofit group, and sponsored by the Nordson Corporation Foundation. Now in its fourth year, the camp has grown into seven weeklong camps, each with its own theme and focus, open to third- through eighth-grade Bulloch County students at no cost to participants.
