The Tall Tales Folktale Theatre Camp closed out the 2025 summer camp season at the Averitt Center for the Arts Whitaker Black Box Theater on Friday, July 25.

Twelve aspiring thespians learned the ins and outs of theater performance during the weeklong camp with instructor Anastasia Brown.

The camp included other center activities such as games, coloring and puppet shows during breaks from show preparation and production.

Portraying Goldilocks, Charlee Prince, bottom, sister Hagin, top, who was playing Baby Bear, are both surprised by one another during a rehearsal a scene for a show performed for parents of campers at Tall Tales Folktale Theatre Camp. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Little Pig 1 Emma Bayens, center right, seeks shelter from the Big Bad Wolf (Estella Johnston) with Little Pig 2 Julianna Maurer before working their way to the brick house of Little Pig 3 Cormac Maurer during Tall Tales Folktale Theatre Camp with instructor Anastasia Brown at the Averitt Center for the Arts Whitaker Black Box Theater on Friday, July 25. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Judith Kent, bottom, and her fellow campers impatiently wait for their stage time while rehearsing at Tall Tales Folktale Theatre Camp. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Kendall Totten gets an adjustment to her swan costume from instructor Anastasia Brown while rehearsing the Ugly Duckling scene in the camp's big finale. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Campers begin preparations for the Tall Tales Folktale Theatre Camp big culminating show by setting chairs for their parents before a final rehearsal. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



While Henry Roemer, left, waits to take the stage as the hungry crocodile, Tall Tales Folktale Theatre Camp instructor Anastasia Brown, far right, gives Emma Bayens some tips on how to play the Wise Monkey as they rehearse for their big culminating show at Whitaker Black Box Theater on Friday, July 25. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff