Support our schools as funding reductions come into play

Editor:

I share this letter the day after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the administration functionally dismantling the Department of Education – with even more funding being eliminated from the federal government to our schools.

And I write this as my little great grandchildren prepare to begin Mattie Lively Elementary School, the same elementary school that I attended as a child. But I do not write this as someone who has five generations of family that attended public school here. I write this as children across all boundary lines are going to be faced with slashing personnel and services this year.

Superintendent Charles Wilson announced last week that our system is facing a $15 million budget shortfall. He explained that the 1 mill increase in property taxes lowered the funding we receive from the state. In addition, because of our recent growth in the county, Equalization Grants are being cut. This will add millions in budget cuts to the FY ’25 cuts. And things will get worse in FY’ 27 because of legislation which provides “floating homestead” exemption. This is projected to further reduce revenue, projected to exceed one million dollars annually.

A primary cut will be to school personnel. This will lead to larger classes and fewer services for our children. There are other kinds of financial losses as well. Larger class sizes, fewer individualized support and long-term declines in student achievement are the consequences we face.

I feel sure that those who focus on the goal of reducing and eliminating taxes will speak loudly against even a small millage rate increase. Public schools are supported by all of the public because having any future for all of us depends on how well-being of our children. Well-educated children grow into productive adults who contribute to the local economy, support local businesses and help create a vibrant community.

By supporting this millage increase, we are taking a proactive step toward ensuring the long-term success and prosperity of our Bulloch County.

I urge all readers to consider the impact that this funding will have on our children and our teachers, who will burn out quickly attempting to work with these negative outcomes. Let’s come together to ensure that our schools can continue to provide the high-quality education that our children deserve. Call or write to your local school board member today. Speak up!

Here is a link with some contact information. Well-educated children

https://www.bulloch.k12.ga.us/about/board-of-education/board-of-education-members





Jane Altman Page

Statesboro