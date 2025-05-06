By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Students' talent on display at Southeast Bulloch Middle School
SEB 1.jpg
Missy Beck, a seventh-grade teacher at Southeast Bulloch Middle School, and her husband, Matt, look at some of the art pieces during the "Night at the Museum" showcase, Saturday, May 3, 2025, at SEBMS. (Photos by JASON MARTIN/special)

Bulloch County Schools' Teacher of the Year, art teacher Heather Gonzales, hosted a "Night at the Art Museum" Saturday, May 3, at Southeast Bulloch Middle School to showcase the school's fine arts students and faculty. Sponsored by the Brooklet Kiwanis Club, the inaugural event featured a gallery of visual artwork by students, live performances by SEB Middle's symphonic band and chorus, fine arts awards, plus food and refreshments. 

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter