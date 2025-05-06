Students' talent on display at Southeast Bulloch Middle School

Bulloch County Schools' Teacher of the Year, art teacher Heather Gonzales, hosted a "Night at the Art Museum" Saturday, May 3, at Southeast Bulloch Middle School to showcase the school's fine arts students and faculty. Sponsored by the Brooklet Kiwanis Club, the inaugural event featured a gallery of visual artwork by students, live performances by SEB Middle's symphonic band and chorus, fine arts awards, plus food and refreshments.