Statesboro Patriot Day events honor 9/11 heroes, victims

The Statesboro Fire Department and the Statesboro Police Department held their annual Patriot Day ceremony Wednesday morning at the West Grady St. headquarters of both departments.

The observance included a wreath presentation, lowering of the flags and ringing of a bell in memory of all the Americans, including many firefighters and other first responders, who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by terrorists.

Two of the hijacked planes, with passengers onboard, were crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane crashed into the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and a fourth crashed in a field in Pennsylvania, also killing all aboard, after passengers intervened.

As upper floors of the World Trade Center were engulfed in flames, firefighters ran toward the danger and continued to enter the buildings and bring other people out until the towers collapsed on all remaining inside.

‘Remember the lessons learned’

Statesboro Fire Chief Tim Grams made the following remarks at Wednesday’s West Grady St. ceremony:

“Today we remember the heroes, the firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and countless ordinary individuals who rose to extraordinary heights during immense devastation and chaos.

“They did not become heroes because they had to. They became heroes because they chose to. Their choice to help is what we honor today. We gather not only because it marks the anniversary of a tragic day in our history, but because it is our duty to ensure that the sacrifices of those brave souls are never forgotten.

“We must ensure the stories are told, their courage celebrated, and the lessons of the day are passed on to future generations. We must resist letting time diminish the memory of the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost in an instant, the families that were shattered, and the countless lives forever changed.

“For those of us in the fire service, September 11th holds personal significance. We understand the sacrifice that may be required as a result of fulfilling our mission to protect life and property.

“We honor the memory of our brothers and sisters who carried out their duty that September morning without hesitation and with an unwavering conviction. We carry their legacy with us every day by striving to serve with the same level of courage and compassion.

“But today is not solely for first responders. It is a day to remember both the heroes and the victims. It is a moment to teach future generations about sacrifice, unity and love for our fellow man.

“Because when we remember, we keep their spirits alive and within in us. Their legacy endures in our actions and our dedication to serving one another.

“As we stand together this morning and reflect on the significance of this day, let us remember the lessons learned and carry them forward. Ultimately, it is how we honor, remember and continue the legacy of those lost that matters the most.”

Eagle Battalion

Also, earlier Wednesday morning at Paulson Stadium, the Eagle Battalion of the Reserve Officer Training Corps from Georgia Southern University held its sixth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Capt. Vince Moore of the Statesboro Fire Department leads firefighters in full gear from Statesboro, Bulloch County and Metter past Georgia Southern University ROTC Eagle Battalion cadets on the upper deck of Paulson Stadium during the 6th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Paulson Stadium Wednesday to remember those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. The event is designed to replicate the 110 flights of stairs that first responders climbed in the Twin Towers. All participants wore a badge with the name and photograph of a person who died in the attacks. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Each wearing a badge with the name and photo of someone lost in the attacks, ROTC cadets climbed the stairs through the stadium to replicate the 110 flights of stairs in the Twin Towers.

Campus veterans, local law enforcement and local fire departments also participated in the event.