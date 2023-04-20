Statesboro man turns self in for April 13 shootings

A man Statesboro police believe shot two men in separate incidents the night of April 13 turned himself in Wednesday afternoon.

Capt. Jared Akins said Saleem Thomas of Statesboro faces two counts of aggravated assault.

Akins said Statesboro officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center at 10:52 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, for a man who had arrived at the hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds to the leg.

The man told police he had been shot at W.D. Kent Park on West Grady Street.

"Officers searched that area and located physical evidence of the shooting," Akins said. "The victim was later transferred to Memorial in Savannah and subsequently discharged."

While investigating the first shooting, Akins said officers heard gunshots from the direction of Bobby Donaldson Avenue, followed by a 911 call reporting a man shot there.

"Officers located a male victim shot multiple times at that location," Akins said. "The male was transported to Memorial Health, where he remains in stable condition."

Detectives investigating both shootings used Fusus camera footage extensively along with interviews to identify Saleem Thomas, 23, as the shooter in both incidents.

In early 2021, the SPD installed a contracted service called Fusus, which provides real-time video to police headquarters from a network of participating private camera systems at locations such as apartment complexes and businesses. The archived video has helped police solve a number of crimes since the installation.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to contact Cpt. Jared Akins at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.