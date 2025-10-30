Statesboro breaks ground on Fire Station 3 to open in 2026

It was 2001 when the city of Statesboro opened its last fire station. Since then, the population has grown 55%, Georgia Southern University has increased enrollment by 6,000 and dozens of new businesses and multiple shopping centers have opened in the city limits.

And a whole lot more people, students and commerce are on their way in the coming years.

Thursday morning, Statesboro fire officials and city leaders gathered for a groundbreaking at the site of what will be Statesboro Fire Station 3 on land that once was a peanut field across from the Social Security office and behind Lowe’s.

“Nearly two decades of conversations, planning, and persistence have led us to this point,” Statesboro Fire Chief Tim Grams said Thursday. “And today marks a significant step forward in the proud history of the Statesboro Fire Department.”

Statesboro Fire Chief Tim Grams spoke Thursday about the new station: "Today marks a significant step forward in the proud history of the Statesboro Fire Department.” - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



In June, the City Council approved spending $4.8 million to build and furnish the Statesboro Fire Department’s Station 3.

The council awarded Lavender & Associates an initial $4.36 million design-build contract for the fire station and authorized up to $440,000 more for furniture and fixtures as well as for any “unforeseen issues” such as change orders in construction or removal of “unsuitable” soil.

SFD Station 1, on West Grady Street, has been in use since the 1970s. SFD Station 2, on Fair Road near the hospital, was completed in late 2000 and put into service by early 2001. Both have undergone renovations.

Citing the time passed since Fire Station 2 opened, Mayor Jonathan McCollar said in his remarks Thursday that his pastor “always says, ‘if you do it right, God will bless it right.’ I think that this is a prime example of a project that took 24 years, but now is the time for it to come to fruition. And it was done the right way.

“I want to commend our fire department and Chief Grams for the amazing work they do within this community. This is a group of people that are dedicated to keeping our community safe and in helping families in their most difficult moments.”

The new fire station will include bays for two standard fire engines or larger trucks. The ground floor is planned to include a front lobby and receptionist’s area, offices, a gym, an activity room, a kitchen and laundry. The upstairs will contain the bunks, locker room and showers for firefighters, plus a dayroom with a microwave oven and refrigerator, two captains’ rooms and a small study.

“Statesboro has experienced tremendous growth in recent years,” Grams said. “Our neighborhoods have expanded. Numerous commercial and residential developments continue to be built and the number of people who call the city home continues to rise.

“Station 3 represents the next step in meeting those needs responsibly and proactively. This site allows us to improve the distribution of our resources and service coverage to rapidly growing areas of Statesboro, while also enhancing our ability to mobilize resources efficiently and effectively across the rest of the city.”

The city purchased the 1.3 acres on Brannen Street at Bernard Lane to build Station 3 from Robbie Franklin LLC last December for $588,000. Robbie Franklin, who owns Franklin Chevrolet GMC on Northside Drive and Franklin Toyota across they way from the new station, remembered the days before Statesboro had a full-time fire department.

“When I was on the city council, we had a volunteer fire department,” he said at the groundbreaking. “They had a big air raid siren on top of the firehouse. And when a fire started, they turned the siren on, and all the volunteers left their work and went to fight a fire. They didn't train a whole lot, but they got the job done. Now, you guys today are professionals and you have a great reputation. I really do appreciate what y 'all do for this town.”

Staff from the Statesboro Fire Department are shown at Thursday's groundbreaking for Fire Station 3. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



John Lavender said crews will begin prepping the site immediately and expect actual construction to begin after Thanksgiving. Station 3 could be ready in May or June 2026, which also is the expected delivery time for the department’s new Sutphen 75-foot-ladder “quint” combination truck.

“When the station is complete, it will not be just another building that houses fire trucks,” Grams said. “It will be a symbol of Statesboro’s continued growth, our city's commitment to its citizens and the dedication of men and women who serve this community every single day.”

The Statesboro Fire Department's planned Station 3, seen here in a conceptual rendering, will be built on a site the city purchased last December, off Brannen Street behind Lowe's. / Courtesy Statesboro city government





