Seven arrested in Jenkins County assault

Jenkins County Sheriff’s investigators arrested six men and a woman this week connected to a savage attack on another man.

John Casey Doughertee, 30, Greenfork Road, Millen, was sent to an Augusta hospital Friday after being found on Highway 17 North “covered in blood attempting to flag down cars,” said Jenkins County Sheriff Robert Oglesby. Apparently, Doughertee had been severely beaten, he said. “A preliminary investigation led to the arrest of seven individuals.”

According to Bulloch County Sheriff’s incident reports, Doughertee is linked to the investigation of missing person Eric Waters in Portal. He was not listed in reports as a suspect. Doughertee reportedly suffered extensive wounds, but has been released from the hospital and is in stable condition, Oglesby said.

Arrested on charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit a crime are John Thurston, 40, Edward Drive, Millen; Christopher Harrelson, 31, Hilltop Lane, Millen; Devin Skaggs, 25, 7th Street South, Van Vleck, TX; Howard Ryals, 49, Edward Drive, Millen;

Austin Blackstone, 23, Magnolia Church Road, Perkins; and Daniel Day, 38, Bay Street, Millen.

Day is also charged with tampering with evidence, and a woman, Tiara Dixon, 19, Hilltop Road, Millen, had not yet been charged Wednesday but was on an “investigative hold,” Oglesby said.

The case is still under investigation, and further arrests and charges may be pending, he said.

Neither Oglesby nor Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed on record the case is linked to the Waters missing person case.

Anyone with information on the aggravated assault case is asked to contact the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office at 478-982-4211.

