Samuel Kicklighter graduates from West Point

Samuel Luke Kicklighter, the son of Sammy and Wendy Kicklighter of Statesboro and the brother of Robb Kicklighter, owner of Kicklighter Homes in Statesboro, graduated Magna Cum Laude from the United States Military Academy at West Point on May 22.

He was commissioned as a second lieutenant and he will attend basic officer leadership training at Fort Leonard in Missouri this summer.

He then will be married to Lieutenant Rachel Kinnison, who also graduated from West Point on May 22.

Following their wedding, the Kicklighter’s will begin their first post assignment in February of 2022 in Grafenwohr, Germany.