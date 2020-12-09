Police report, 9/12/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Courtney Mario Alston, 50, Lanier Drive — purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Antonio Redell Hill, 39, Church Street — battery/family violence.

▲ Destinee Noel Powell, 25, Pineridge Drive, Ellabell — harassing communications

▲ Rebekah Ann Schaffhauser, 28, Highway 80, Portal — criminal trespass/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Malik Olufemi Mubarak, 25, Prince Way — hit and run, DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Candler County Jail

▲ Roy Mathis, 35, Metter — driving with a suspended license.

▲ Salvador Silva, 44, Metter — seat belt violation, driving while unlicensed.

▲ Christopher Mejia, 23, Savannah — speeding, suspended license.

▲ Tyler Pye, 22, Portal — probation violation.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Timothy Breyer Tyndall, 20, Cordon Road, Abbeville — DUI/less safe, open container, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Runako Sentwali Brown, 18, Lanier Drive — DUI/less safe/drugs, stop sign violation.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ SAVANNAH AVENUE/GENTILLY ROAD — A man someone reported as suspicious was transported by police to Lafayette Street. Reports indicated no crime or charges were made.

▲ WILDWOOD CIRCLE — A woman told police her significant other stole her phone and keys.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — Someone shoplifted $160 worth of miscellaneous

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — Someone reported property damage but he offender was not located.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD — A man said he lost a money clip with two $10 bills and a $20 bill.

▲ HARVEY DRIVE — Officers responded to a complaint of a person violating a protection

▲ JOHNSON STREET — Someone reported a domestic dispute.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ CODY LANE — A woman filed a report of financial transaction card fraud after finding suspicious charges to her account.

▲ ANDERSON PARRISH ROAD — A woman said someone “spoofed” her phone number and was using it to make calls in Reidsville to scam people out of money.

▲ OLD RIVER ROAD SOUTH — Deputies responded to a report of felony theft.





➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ OLLIFFTOWN ROAD — Someone reported a theft.

▲ HIGHWAY 129 — Deputies responded to and investigated a report of child molestation.

In a separate case someone reported a robbery.

▲ SAGEBRUSH LANE — Someone reported receiving harassing communications.

▲ HENSLEY ROAD — Deputies responded to a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ SYCAMORE STREET — Someone reported a simple battery incident.

▲ LEE STREET — Someone reported a theft.





➤ Bulloch County Volunteer Fire Departments

▲ PORTAL — one brush/grass fire, one structure fire, one fire alarm call.

▲ REGISTER — one miscellaneous fire call, one fire alarm call, two structure fires.

▲ NEVILS — no calls.

▲ BAY DISTRICT — one medical fire call.

▲ STILSON — no calls.

▲ BROOKLET — two medical fire calls, two miscellaneous fire calls, one fire alarm call, one brush/grass fire, two structure fires.

▲ LEEFIELD — one fire alarm call, one structure fire.

▲ CLITO — one brush/grass fire, one structure fire.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued six traffic citations and four traffic warnings and assisted four motorists Wednesday; two traffic citations and 11 traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Thursday.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING — Someone reported a suspicious person.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD — Officers responded to a drug complaint.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — four calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Wednesday, 25 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Wednesday, six calls Thursday

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — three calls Wednesday, six calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — two calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Wednesday

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls Wednesday, 36 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — four calls Wednesday, four calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS

▲ Wednesday — three accident calls, four coroner calls, one fire call, one first-responder call, 17 medical calls.

▲ Thursday — four accident calls, two coroner calls, three first-responder, one rescue call, 32 medical calls.





CANDLER COUNTY EMS

▲ Wednesday — eight medical calls.

▲ Thursday — seven medical calls.





EVANS COUNTY EMS

▲ Wednesday — four medical calls.

▲ Thursday — two medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 37 calls Wednesday, 46 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call. Wednesday, one call Thursday

▲ Emergency medical dispatch — one call Thursday





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon