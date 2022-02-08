Police report, 8/2/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Rachel Alicia Bland, 39, Packinghouse Road — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Saevon Malik Brown, 25, Highway 80 — Pointing or aiming a pistol at another, disorderly conduct.

▲ Trevon Christian Huff, 18, Two Chop Road, Portal — Battery/family violence first offense, simple battery/family violence.

▲ Kevin Jamal Littles, 32, Daphney Lane — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, failure to maintain lane, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ John Warnell Morris, 19, North Main St. — Murder, aggravated assault, arson second degree, possession of a firearm in commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

▲ James Allen Ponder, 45, Sprayberry Court — Possession with intent, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ William Gregory Taylor, 52, Fox Tail Court, Savannah — Bench warrant/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jashawn Tywon Carter, 20, Chandler Road — Reckless conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Bradley Dylan Hughes, 32, East Main St. — Wanted person Candler County, failure to yield while entering highway, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Alelandro Antonius Lewis, 48, Lanier Drive — Criminal trespass/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency calls.

▲ Artis Williams, 71, Orange St. — Aggravated assault/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Marcus Ramon Black, 39, Old River Road North — DUI less safe combination of 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, tag lights required, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Troy Andrew Clark, 53, Effingham Highway South, Oliver — DUI less safe drugs.

▲ Melody Alexisvaldr’rae Foremen, 25, Wildwood Circle — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

▲ McArthur Gordon, 57, Mill Creek Road — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Jacquelyn Catherine Story, 52, Slim Ray Road, Glennville — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, three charges DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Ronald Simpson, 21, Pleasant Point Road — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane, lighted headlights/other lights required.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Friday; 21 calls Saturday; 15 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; three calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — 10 calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls Friday; 48 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 14 calls Friday; 14 calls Saturday; 12 calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, one fire call and 28 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one first-responder call and 23 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls and 16 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and eight medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and nine medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 34 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transports — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy