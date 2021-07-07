Police report, 7/7/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Detronne Valenta Douglas, 34, Trevor Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

Rodriquez Martinque Everett, 27, Lanier Drive – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, criminal trespass.

Regina Lynne Huff, 58, Highway 301 South – Possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1oz.

Gabrielle Letitia Seay, 21, Norwood Drive – Two charges aggravated assault, criminal damage to property second degree.

William Eugene Shearhouse, 54, Highway 301 North – Simple battery/family violence.

Cortraveous Smith, 24, Brandywine Drive, Augusta – Aggravated assault, criminal damage to property second degree, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Marquise Brown, 25, Chandler Road – Simple battery/family violence.

Patrick Sean Coney, 17, Martin Luther King Ave., Millen – Criminal trespass.

Kevin Patrick Donikowski, 40, Cypress Lake Road – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Shatara Latese Grant, 33, North Rushing St., Glennville – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Angela Lana Hagan, 58, Old William Road, Millen – Possession of cocaine.

Justin Jeff, 32, Williams Road, Millen – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Regina Marie Kleckner, 42, Cypress Lake Road – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Sean Patrick Mayville, 20, Springview Court, Roswell – DUI under the age of 21, failure to notify owner upon striking unattended vehicle.

Donnavon Maurice Owes, 34, South College St. – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Jincy Annette Ray, 23, Emmanuel Barrow Drive, Claxton – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Shawn Michael Scribner, 34, Runs Branch Road, Newington – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to yield when entering roadway.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Cody Walker Cunningham, 34, Old Register Road – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Timothy Chase Covington, 23, Pecan Wood Drive, Natchez, Miss. – DUI less safe alcohol, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, driving while license revoked or suspended/misdemeanor.

Christopher Leon Oliver, 46, Sage Canyon Drive, Riverview, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Grayson Brady Wallace, 41, Shuman Road – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driver to exercise due care, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle.

Georgia Southern University Police

Hunter Scott Hudnall, 20, Robertson St., Elkview, WV – Criminal trespass, public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Tyrese Malik Porter, 19, Twin Forks Road – Carrying weapon in school safety zone, school function or school/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by person not of legal age.

INCIDENTS

US 301 SOUTH – Complainant said during the overnight hours, someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle he had been working on. He said the cameras at his business didn’t pick up any footage of theft, but he was going to check with the owner of a business next door to see if he got any footage.

McELVEEN POND ROAD – Complainant said that he was looking for a rental car and called Enterprise using the number he found via a Google search. The person he spoke with said a $200 deposit would be required to rent a car and the payment would have to be in the form of a Green Dot card. After purchasing the card and giving the number to the person, complainant realized he had been the victim of a scam. The number the complainant got from Google is not a number for Enterprise. Complainant notified both Green Dot and Enterprise about the scam.

ARCHIES WALK – In responding to a domestic disturbance where someone was said to have a gun, upon arriving at the scene, a man ran out the back door into the woods. He was located and charged with obstruction. The call turned out to be about tenants owing a landlord rent.

STILSON-LEEFIELD ROAD – Complainant said that she and her boyfriend had been arguing in the morning and he then came by her work, called her outside and began yelling at her. She said he threatened to take a lawnmower and weedeater. None of her property was missing and both were served with criminal trespass warnings.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said he was going to a store when he was jumped by two unknown men. He received a bloody nose and black eye in the incident, he said. Complainant said he did not know who assaulted him, but didn’t want to press charges and signed a waiver.

MAGNOLIA PLACE – Complainant said her friend’s mother was sending her belligerent texts. She said the mother thought her daughter was with her and demanded she bring her home. While deputy was taking the complaint, the mother called. The deputy spoke with her and she was acting in an intoxicated manner. Complainant was advised to block her phone number.

HAMPSTEAD AVENUE – Complainant said someone broke into his car and stole his Glock 43 gray frame handgun. He said nothing else was missing and he does not have security cameras.

COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE – Complainant said a woman came to her house and called her outside. She said they began arguing about the complainant having relations with the woman’s boyfriend when the complainant said the woman knocked her glasses off her face and stepped on them. In speaking with the woman later, she said the glasses fell off the woman’s face, but she admitted to stepping on them. She was served with a criminal trespass warning and said she would not go to the complainant’s home again.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – one call Friday and two calls Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Friday, 30 calls Saturday, 20 calls Sunday and19 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – six calls Friday, four calls Saturday, nine calls Sunday and six calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – two calls Friday, three calls Saturday, six calls Sunday and one call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – one call Friday, four calls Saturday and six calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls Friday, two calls Saturday and four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – eight calls Friday, seven calls Saturday, six calls Sunday and five calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – one call Friday, two calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department – 35 calls Friday, 27 calls Saturday, 28 calls Sunday and 27 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – four calls Friday, one call Saturday, four calls Sunday and one call Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – two calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department – one call Saturday and one call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department – one call Saturday, three calls Sunday and three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – five calls Friday, four calls Saturday, four calls Sunday and two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls and 21 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one first-responder call and 31 medical calls Saturday; two coroner calls and 28 medical calls Sunday; one accident call, one rescue call, one first-responder call and 22 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – one accident call and four medical calls Friday; 10 medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday; seven medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – three medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; nine medical calls Sunday; three medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 47 calls Friday, 58 calls Saturday; 46 calls Sunday; 52 calls Monday.

Air Evac – one call Saturday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – two calls Friday.

Bryan County 911 – one call Saturday and one call Sunday.

Chatham County 911 – one call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – one call Saturday.

Effingham County 911 – two calls Monday.

Jenkins County 911 – one call Saturday and two calls Monday.

Screven County 911 – one call Saturday and one call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – one call Monday.

Other counties or agencies – nine calls Friday and two calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle