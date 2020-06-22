Police report, 6/23/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Kevin Wade, 35, Hawkeye Lane, Conyers — battery/family violence, reckless conduct.

▲ Regina Lynn Huff, 57, Mincey Road, Brooklet — simple battery/family violence, simple assault/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Amanda Jane Harrison, 38, East Jones Avenue — aggravated assault.

▲ Quaterreal Sandavis Devonte Lipsey, 27, Packinghouse Road — obstruction, criminal trespass.

▲ Antoine Nevelle Wilford, 41, East Parrish Street — stalking, criminal damage to property.

▲ Antonio Redell Hill, 39, Johnson Street — battery/family violence.

▲ Brianna Akevia Lee, 20, Lanier Drive — criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Cassandra Latrenza Moore, 37, Lanier Drive — aggravated assault.

▲ Zion Makale Weaver, 19, East Jones Avenue — simple battery/family violence, giving false information.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Mason Priester New, 20, Green Drive, Rincon — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Tony Wayne Brown, 23, Stambuk Lane — DUl/less safe/drugs, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal turn.

▲ Colby Matthew Floyd, 20, McCall Boulevard — headlights violation, open container, DUI/less safe, failure to yield while turning left, failure to maintain lane

▲ Florencio Irenio-Leonides, 51, Jones Mill Road — DUI/less safe, open container, driving without a license.

▲ Marcus V. Morales, 30, Brina Road — speeding, DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Gabino Wenceslao-Perez, 48, Muirfield Drive — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license.

▲ Stephon Maurice Foy, 23, Effingham Highway, Sylvania — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, laying drag.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ JOHNSON STREET — Police responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — An altercation where one person produced a baseball bat ended in the other person defending himself but declining to prosecute.

▲ WEST JONES AVENUE — Police responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST — A woman reported the theft or loss of $150 worth of lotions.

▲ JOHNSON STREET — A man was arrested in connection to a physical altercation.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — A man involved in a fight, with blood on is face, was agitated but told police he did not want to press charges.

▲ PACKINGHOUSE ROAD — A woman reported hearing several gunshots near her home.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ OAK RIDGE DRIVE — Someone reported several items stolen from a car.

▲ TAVERN LANE — A man told deputies he found a small-caliber bullet hole in his camper.

▲ ON THE GO FOOD MART/HIGHWAY 301 NORTH — A female clerk opened a bathroom door and found a fully dressed man sitting on the toilet. She excused herself and went back to the front of the store. The man came out of the bathroom naked and “acted inappropriately,” she said. He then dressed and left walking. Deputies did not locate him.

▲ STILLWATER DRIVE — A woman said an unknown person took money from her bank accounts.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Monday, officers issued no traffic citations and nine warnings and assisted no motorists.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE — Someone reported a theft.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — three calls Friday, three calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Friday, 17 calls Saturday, 22 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Friday, six calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Friday, two calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — one call Friday, five calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — three calls Friday, five calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Friday, six calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Friday, 39 calls Saturday, 25 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls Friday, five calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Friday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Friday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Sunday.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Departments

(for the past week)

▲ Portal Fire Department — one structure fire.

▲ Register Fire Department — one miscellaneous fire, two fire alarms.

▲ Nevils Fire Department — one structure fire.

▲ Bay District Fire Department — one structure fire.

▲ Stilson Fire Department — one rescue call.

▲ Brooklet Fire Department — two miscellaneous calls, two fire alarms, two medical responses, one structure fire.

▲ Leefield Fire Department — no calls.

▲ Clito Fire Department — one rescue call.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — one accident call, 19 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — two accident calls, one coroner call, 15 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — 27 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — one accident call, eight medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — six medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — five medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — one fire call, one first-responder call, four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — no calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — one first-responder call, three medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 44 calls Friday, 56 calls Saturday, 52 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Friday, one call Sunday,

▲ Bryan County 911 — one calls Friday, two calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Sunday

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Friday, on call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — two calls Friday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — four calls Friday, two calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call Friday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — one call Sunday.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter

(for the past week)

▲ County/rural intake — eight adult dogs, two puppies, one adult cat, 11 kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro intake — two adult dogs and a puppy, one adult cat and one kitten.

▲ Adopted — two adult dogs, three adult cats and two kittens.

▲ Taken by rescue organizations — seven adult dogs, 12 puppies, 11 kittens.

▲ Reclaimed by owners — one adult dog.

▲ Died at shelter — one kitten.

▲ Euthanized — one adult dog and one adult cat (medical issues for both).

▲ Fees collected $200.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon