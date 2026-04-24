2026 Kiwanis Rodeo first night in the books

Lawson Smith of Metter, 2, stages his own ride while taking in the fun and the competition. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The 2026 Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo kicked-off its three-night run at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Thursday, April 23.

As has been the case since 2011, Danny Hedrick and the Hedrick Family Rodeo provides the entertainment and competition in the arena while various vendors provide food, apparel and activities for all ages.

The festivities continue Friday and Saturday, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30.

No tickets are sold at the gates. To purchase tickets in advance online, go to https://statesborokiwanisrodeo.com. Or paper tickets can be purchased at one location, in-store at McKeithen's Hardware, 58 Independence Way, just off Fair Road.

Miss Rodeo USA 2026 Ashley Polson helps kick off the rodeo with Old Glory and the National Anthem. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Four-time World Champion Tanner Phipps of Dalton, Ga. hangs on during his bareback ride to kick off the competitive events at the 2026 Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Saddle bronc rider Tate Minor of Weleetka, Oklahoma totes his gear into the arena before competing in the 2026 Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Chapel Sherfesee of Statesboro, 2, clings to mom Shae after stretching his legs out in the calf scramble. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Cynch Whitesell of Marietta, South Carolina gives the okay before his turn in the tie down competition. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Steers cozy up with one another before taking the ring. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Hedrick Rodeo trick rider Emily Moss thrills the audience with one of her signature moves. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff