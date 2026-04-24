By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
2026 Kiwanis Rodeo first night in the books
The fun and competition continue Friday and Saturday
The 2026 Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo kicked-off its three-night run at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Thursday, April 23.
As has been the case since 2011, Danny Hedrick and the Hedrick Family Rodeo provides the entertainment and competition in the arena while various vendors provide food, apparel and activities for all ages.
The festivities continue Friday and Saturday, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30.
No tickets are sold at the gates. To purchase tickets in advance online, go to https://statesborokiwanisrodeo.com. Or paper tickets can be purchased at one location, in-store at McKeithen's Hardware, 58 Independence Way, just off Fair Road.