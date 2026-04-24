UPDATE: Statesboro Police arrest one juvenile, looking for another, in shooting that sent teen to hospital

A teenager shot in a Thursday evening incident is in stable condition and Statesboro Police have made one arrest in the shooting and are seeking another suspect.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, “at approximately 7:45 p.m. on April 23, SPD Patrol officers were sent to the Groover Homes complex on Packinghouse Road following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male victim and rendered immediate aid.”

Akins said the victim was transported by Bulloch EMS to East Georgia Regional Medical Center and subsequently flown to Memorial Health in Savannah, where he was listed in critical condition Friday morning, but his family said he has since stabilized and improved.

SPD detectives processed the crime scene Thursday night and conducted multiple interviews. Akins said detectives hope to interview the victim "in the coming days."

“Investigators believe there were additional witnesses present who left the scene before police arrived or who have not yet come forward,” Akins said. “This information is considered vital to the investigation.”

However, based on their investigation so far, a 16-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting, Akins said. He is being held in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice.

"Detectives are actively seeking a second offender, also 16 years old," Akins said.

The Statesboro Police Department is requesting anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Dustin Hardin at (912) 764-9911.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted online by visiting https://statesboropd.com/ and clicking the “Submit a Tip” link.