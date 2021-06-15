Police report, 6/15/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Dennis Stephen Carpenter, 39, Old Register Road — Aggravated battery, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Cararii Larryell Cofield, 20, Statesboro Place Circle — Criminal Trespass damage to property.

▲ Elmore Hagins, 64, Pecan Grove Circle, Portal — Aggravated stalking, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Larry Steven Parrish, 35, Dry Branch Village, Register — Aggravated assault, reckless conduct, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, discharging firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

▲ David Emsley Wheeles, 31, Honey Dew Lane, Brooklet — Criminal trespass/family violence, possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Elizabeth Taylor Wheeles, 28, Honey Dew Lane, Brooklet — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs not in original container.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Carlos Cardenas, 20, Quail Ridge Drive, Adrian — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Nathan Joseph Dietz, 20, Cauley Creek Drive, Johns Creek — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person under legal age, DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.

▲ Anthony Rashad Fieldings, 19, Rucker Lane — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving illegal substances.

▲ Zachary Scott Fisher, 26, Little John Court — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to yield when entering roadway, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Barbara Sunae Jeff, 43, Newton Road, Millen — Theft by taking motor vehicle.

▲ Jarrell Jabrea Johnson, Avocet Way, Savannah — Possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving illegal substances.

▲ Hannah Mercedes Reddish, 22, Coogan Williams Road, Vidalia — DUI less safe alcohol, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., improper left or right turn.

▲ Jerrell Marichel Terry, 26, Highway 199, East Dublin — Criminal damage to property second degree.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Autumn Mary Joy Brown, 21, Highway 67 — DUI less safe/combination of 1-3, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Elon Frederick Smalls, 34, Knight Drive — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, headlight requirements.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 31 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; nine calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Friday; three calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday; eight calls Saturday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One rescue call and 31 medical calls Friday; two first-responder calls and 18 medical calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; one coroner call and eight medical calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — Three calls Friday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — Two calls Friday

▲ Other counties or agencies — Six calls Saturday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



