Police report, 4/7/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Corey DeWann Cone, 19, Glen Eden Court, Savannah — Criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (other than motor vehicle).

▲ Christopher James Fisher, 23, Brown Court, Dublin — Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Melvin Tyrone Harden, 23, Hawkins St. Swainsboro — Possession of Schedule V controlled substance, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., no insurance.

▲ Christina Janee Jackson, 22, Hillside St., Wrightsville — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Keshawn Rozier, 27, Hillside St., Wrightsville — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tyler Joseph Bendickson, 25, River Branch Drive, Akins, SC — False imprisonment, battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Lasanci Raneshia Burns, 33, Packinghouse Road — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz., possession of drug-related objects.

▲ Unitia Lashay Cooper, 31, Courtney Way — Theft by deception/misdemeanor.

▲ Jakayyah Germice Herrington, 39, Highway 80 East — Sale, manufacture, delivery or possession of dangerous drugs, criminal trespass/family violence, simple assault/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Hailey Lynn Potter, 23, Rogers Road — Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Precious Monique Tyson, 33, Pine St. — Two charges giving false name, address or birthdate.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BOOKCREST DRIVE — Complainant said she was notified by her wireless provider that some customers’ financial information was being hacked. So far she has found fraudulent activity on her Discover online savings of $600 and $500, someone opened PayPal credit line and applied for credit of $4,300, made several transfers from that PayPal account for paying for gas, accessed her daughter’s savings account and attempted a transfer of $5,500 and completed two CITI credit card transactions of $76.27 and Mexican North in Miami and $94.19 at Chilis in Homestead, Fla.

▲ BANKS DAIRY ROAD — Complainant said someone stole items out of his RV while he was out of town. There were no signs of forced entry and there are no known suspects at this time.

▲ LANE ROAD — Complainant said a man was on his property he did not want there. The offender was served with a criminal trespass warning to stay away from his father’s residence.

▲ BARTLETT DRIVE — Complainant said he contacted a man on Facebook about a front loading washer that was listed for sale. They agreed on a price and the complainant sent $150 via CashApp to the seller. Upon arriving at the address given by the seller to pick up the washer, the couple living there said they did not know the person he was talking about. Complainant said he then realized he was the victim of a scam.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 14 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Three calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Five calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Four calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One first responder call and 32 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and six medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 43 calls Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



