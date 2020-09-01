Police report, 1/9/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Erik David Burns, 48, Augusta Road, Garfield – felony probation violation.

▲ Margaret Sybil Jackson, 43, Hwy. 80 East – theft by shoplifting.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Nelson Leonard Thomas, 53, Stacey Avenue, Newington – false report of a crime.

▲ Tayzsa Takera Meeks, 19, Lanier Drive – probation violation.

➤ Portal Police Department

▲ Debra Denise Wiggins, 53, Moore Road Mobile Home Park, Portal – theft by taking.

➤ Bulloch County Probation Office

▲ Raven Chalet Thomas, 27, Courtney Way – probation violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ POJO’S/HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Deputies responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle arrested several on drug and gun charges.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST/MUD ROAD – Deputies assisted in removal of a disabled log truck that was creating a dangerous situation due to its proximity to the roadway.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WOODLAND DRIVE – A man told police someone entered his bedroom without permission.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – An elderly man was arrested for shoplifting $21 worth of consumable items.

▲ MATTIE LIVELY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – A second grade student pushed two administrators after one of them took a tablet from him that he refused to put away on his own.

▲ PRESIDENT CIRCLE – Someone reported being harassed by an ex-boyfriend’s ex-wife.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted two motorists Tuesday.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING – Someone reported a suspicious person.

▲ FOREST/PLANT DRIVES – Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – five calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – five calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – six calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 19 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 36 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one calls

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – six calls.

▲ Evans Memorial Hospital – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, one rescue call, one coroner call, two first-responder call, 26 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – four medical calls

▲ Evans County EMS – one first-responder call, five medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon