Police report, 12/21/19

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Wayne Anthony Dixon, 47, Bell Road - felony bench warrant.

▲ Kejuan Dequaveous Johnson, 23, Evergreen Road, Fitzgerald – felony probation violation.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Desni Kemone Gray, 18, Robin Hood Trail – disorderly conduct, obstruction.

▲ Dolly Fail Lewis, 62, Teepee Way – felony theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass.

➤ Bulloch County Probation Office

▲ Matthew Clayton Howell, 20, Jeff Davis Highway, Fitzgerald – two counts of probation violation.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Hagin Olin Mercer, 21, Highway 80, Twin City – DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, seatbelt violation.

▲ Lawrence Albert Smith, 47, Hill Creek Drive, Augusta – speeding, failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe.

➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Kwame Kinte James, 41, Courtney Way – parole violation.

▲ Gary Jerome Hawkins, 45, Lanier Drive – parole violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ LESTER FORDHAM ROAD/OLD COLFAX ROAD – The operator of a motorcycle was taken into custody by the Georgia State Patrol for DUI after a single-vehicle crash, a BCSO deputy reported.

▲ PIONEER TRAIL- Someone told deputies an intruder had been inside their home.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ BROAD STREET – A woman was injured during horseplay with another person. Both had reportedly been drinking Fireball cinnamon whiskey.

▲ DONNIE SIMMONS WAY – A student at a special needs school was charged with terroristic threats and acts.

▲ GATE STATION/SOUTH MAIN STREET – A man was served with a criminal trespass warning after having stolen several food items.

▲ DUNHAMS SPORTS – Someone was arrested for shoplifting boots.

▲ BALDINO’S – A clerk said a customer threatened her.

▲ WALMART SUPERCENTER – A man walked in, grabbed a pair of headphones, placed them in a backpack and left quickly without being apprehended.

In a separate case, a man placed $200 worth of games in a backpack and tried leaving without paying, but was stopped and cited.

▲ MCDONALD’S NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST – A woman honked her horn at a car that she felt was taking too long in the drive-thru line, and the other driver threatened to beat her up.

▲ SOUTH MULBERRY STREET – A woman said an argument turned physical when one person put a hand on another, but they did not want to press charges. However, a man involved said he was injured. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued two traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Thursday.

▲ KNIGHT DRIVE – University police filed a report on a motor vehicle accident.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES – Someone reported a theft.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – two calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – eight calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – four calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – four calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call Thursday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 28 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Evac – one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – two calls Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call Thursday

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call Thursday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – six calls Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call and 20 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one accident call and five medical calls.

- compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle