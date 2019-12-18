Police report, 12/18/19

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Kevin Hunter Anderson, 27, Attwood Road, Jesup – felony probation violation.

▲ Ronnie Elvis Hulett, 33, Woodhollow Road, Vidalia – felony probation violation.

▲ William Joseph Mims, 32, East 58th Street, Savannah – felony probation violation.

▲ Odarius Demico Baldwin, 18, East Parrish Street – felony probation violation.

▲ Michael Brandon Sharpe, 43, Camellia Drive, Pembroke – felony probation violation.

▲ Timothy Lavon Coleman, 25, Pinewood Court – obstruction.

▲ James Roy New, 27, McCoy Road, Pembroke – battery/family violence, 3rd degree cruelty to children.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Cody Allen Cauthen, 27, Robin Hood Trail – battery/family violence.

▲ Sabrina Keonshay King, 22, Foreman Street, Claxton – bench warrant.

▲ Orlando Raphael Wesley, 29, East Main Street – simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

➤ Bulloch County Probation Office

▲ Khalil Tyre Lewis, 24, Forest Cove, Hilton Head Island, S.C. – probation violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ PARADISE COVE – Deputies responded to a reported incident “possibly involving sexual battery,” reports stated. The case is under investigation.

▲ GREEN STREET – K9 partners Dustin Lanier and K9 Pike assisted Statesboro police in locating and arresting a strong-arm robbery suspect.

▲ MCCOY ROAD – Deputies arrested a man involved in a domestic dispute where children were present. He was charged with battery and 3rddegree cruelty to children.

▲ WAL-MART DISTRIBUTION CENTER – A man said he left his wallet in his lunch box on a table. When he walked away for a moment, someone took the wallet, he said.

▲ BRANNEN DRIVE – A woman reported someone entered her vehicle and took undisclosed items.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST/GROVE LAKES – Deputies responded to a traffic accident where parties involved got into an argument. They were given information on magistrate court procedures.

▲ CLEARY ROAD – Deputies responded to a house fire that started in a kitchen. The case was turned over to the Bulloch County Fire Department.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST (300 BLOCK) – A woman reported several gift cards, debit and credit cards, a purse and other documents stolen from a vehicle.

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE – Police responded to a civil dispute over $92 worth of property.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A man called police to get them to make the mother of his children leave the home, because she told their children he did not want them around. Deputies explained the eviction process.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – A man reported the theft of a white Accura.

▲ WALGREENS – Police responded to reported suspicious activity and reviewed video. No further details were in reports.

▲ ROBIN HOOD TRAIL – A person was arrested after a physical domestic dispute.

▲ JOHNSON STREET – A person involved in a dispute claimed another person hit her with a pot and a stock, bit witnesses and the accused denied the alleged victim had been hit.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and two traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Monday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 30 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – seven calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – 11 calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 38 calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – two calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – 10 calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – four accident calls, one coroner call, three fire calls, one rescue call, three first-responder calls, 18 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – two medical calls

▲ Evans County EMS – four medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon