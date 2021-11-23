Police report, 11/23/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Terel Jamil Neal Belton, 37, Stone Road, East Point – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public drunkenness.

▲ Aurico Ricardo DeLauder, 48, Friendship Road, Sylvania – Two charges simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Jessica DeAngle Haynes, 38, Billy Mikell Road – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Ryann Scott Lahr, 19, Randy Court, Woodstock – Simple battery.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Becky Lee Bowler, 33, Miller St. Extension – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Vincent Lamar Carter, 32, Highway 24 – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Algene Dickerson, 54, Pike Road – Theft by shoplifting/felony, theft by deception/misdemeanor.

▲ Christopher Howard Herrera, 43, Braxton Blvd. – Simple Battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ Michael Hendrix, 44, East Jones Ave. – Possession with intent of cocaine, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession with intent of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at stop sign, suspended registration, no insurance, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Kerry Michael Newkirk, 56, Packinghouse Road – Possession of cocaine, failure to stop at stop sign, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Alonzo Jama Raymond, 31, Edgewood Apartments, Decatur – Escape.

▲ Emily Ann Tippins, Swallowtail Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, expired registration, no insurance.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Jahkye Nasir Anderson, 20, Wildwood Circle – Simple battery/family violence, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Nathan James Pfaff, 19, Ghourley Drive, Cherokee – Burglary first degree/felony, criminal trespass, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol under 21, unlawful to possess, display or use false/fraudulent or altered ID/ second or subsequent offense.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 27 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – Two calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – One call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – Three calls Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 22 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, two first-responder calls, one rescue call and 25 medical calls Saturday; one coroner call, one first-responder and 23 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS – Two first responder calls and nine medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and nine medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; one accident call Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 52 calls Friday; 62 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – One call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 – One call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Sunday.

▲ Chatham County 911 – One call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies – Four calls Friday; one call Saturday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



