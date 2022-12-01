Police report, 1/12/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said an unknown offender or offenders tried to steal refrigerators out of two mobile homes that were listed as sold. He said someone cut through the plastic of both parts of a double-wide and moved towards a door. The same was done at the adjacent mobile home. Also, the complainant said he keeps have to lock the front door to an older mobile home on the back of his lot. It appears someone may be squatting in the older mobile home.

HIGHWAY 25 – Complainant said 15 pine trees were cut down from his land. He said he is having a dispute with his cousin about the ownership of the land and he believes his cousin cut down the trees. Complainant was advised to put up motion-activated cameras to see if he might catch his cousin if he cuts down any more trees.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – A shed was damaged, but no offenders are suspected and it is not known if anything was taken.

GLAZEBROOK AVENUE – Complainant said he got home and found bullet holes inside his residence. He does not know when the incident occurred or who may have done it.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 21 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one first responder call and 29 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 56 calls Monday.

Bulloch Animal Services – Two calls Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy