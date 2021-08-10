Police report, 10/8/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jerry Jerome Bowers, 35, Cox Futch Road – Criminal Trespass/family violence, simple battery/family violence.

Jacob Briones, 29, Lanier Drive – Sale of cocaine, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, conspiracy to commit a felony.

Alyssa Jean Earl, 23, Stapleton Road, Metter – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

Michaelyn Jean VanBrackle, 22, Homestead Drive, Ellabell – Simple assault.

Statesboro Police Department

Matthew Alexander Morrow, 21, Statesboro Place Circle – Criminal trespass.

Jerry Dwayne Thompson, 57, Harvey Drive – Possession of heroin, possession and use of drug related objects.

Monica Sierra Williams, 35, Lanier Drive – Affray.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Carleigh Ann Tillman, 21, Daryton Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, no license on person.

Wayne Keith Williams, 24, Sam Tillman Road – DUI less safe alcohol, expired registration, no insurance.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

CYPRESS LAKE ROAD – Complainant said her ex-boyfriend was banging on her door and her window. She said they broke up because he became violent when he was drinking and she was afraid he was drinking that night. The ex-boyfriend was notified of the criminal trespass order and said he wouldn’t go back to her property again.

BUSTER MILLER ROAD/CLITO ROAD – After a complaint of a man walking down the road in only his underwear, he was found sitting on the side of the road. He gave a false names and date of birth and then fled into the woods. He was tracked by a K9 and found, but fled again. He was tracked again to a peanut field and arrested.

TRANQUIL BRIDGE LANE – Complainant said she was driving on Highway 80 West when she noticed a blue sedan would not let her pass. She said the sedan stopped in Hopeulikit and the driver pointed a gun at her and said “I will shoot you.” She said he drove off towards Portal, but she did not get a license plate number.

POWELL PLACE – Complainant said she saw a black man approximately 5’10” wearing workout clothes go into her neighbor’s yard and attempt to get into their vehicle. She said he then came into their yard and entered her husband’s work truck and started going through the cabin. She said nothing was missing and there was no damage.

RL LEE ROAD – Complainant said he believes someone entered his residence, but found nothing missing. He showed his front door which had a crack and a muddy boot print in the front. He also showed some damage to interior wall he believes was caused by the offender.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office —15 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One call Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – Four calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department — Four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department — 38 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, one coroner call, one first responder call and 27 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 32 calls Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy