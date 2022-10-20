Police report, 10/21/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

BURKHALTER ROAD – Complainant said he has been receiving harassing calls from the parents of a man he accused of aggravated assault against his wife and himself. He said they have said, “Drop the charges” and “This ain’t over yet.”

Complainant said they have never directly threatened him, but he wants the calls to stop. In speaking with the parents, they said they wanted him to drop the charges because they weren’t true. They were told to stop calling the complainant.

WEST LEYLAND COURT – A complaint was called in about a fire at the Leyland address. Upon arrival, deputies put out the fire and spoke with the alleged offender. After a brief investigation, the offender was arrested for multiple charges, including arson and aggravated assault against a peace officer.

BURKHALTER ROAD – Complainant said a woman wanted to retrieve some of her personal items from an address, and made threats. Offender was advised to contact the Sheriff’s Office when she wants to go to the residence to retrieve her belongings.

BURKHALTER MOBILE HOME PARK – In response to a brother slapping another brother, the victim was contacted and advised of available remedies.

ERNEST MOORE ROAD – Complainant said her ex-boyfriend keeps calling and texting her for money and his mail. She said she has a TPO against him and wants her to stop calling her. In checking, complainant does not have an active TPO against offender, who could not be contacted to serve a criminal trespass.

MIDDLEGROUND ROAD – Complainant said an animal was stolen from him. The incident was documented.

CLEARY ROAD – Complainant said she was paid $400 by check by a client for yard work. She said she deposited the check, but she was told by her bank several days later that the check had been stopped. The client said she was not aware the check was stopped. She said her bank account was hacked and that is why the check may have been stopped. She said she will pay the complainant. Complainant was advised of what the client said and also of Magistrate Court procedures should the client not pay.

OLD RIVER ROAD NORTH – Complainant said a hand-held phone scan device he uses from his company fell out of his vehicle at some point. He said he was able to track the device to an area near Highway 301 North and the Bypass. He believes someone picked up the device after it fell out of his vehicle. Complainant provided a serial number for the device and it was entered as stolen.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Six calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one fire call, one rescue call and 22 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One first responder call and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 44 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy