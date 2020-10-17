Police report, 10/17/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Candler County Jail
▲ Phillip Edward Jordan Jr., 32, Augusta — DUI, possession of cocaine, speeding.
▲ Terence Smith Jr., 20, Metter — improper lane use, possession of marijuana, DUI/drugs.
▲ Latoya Collins Vereen, 43, Metter — aggravated assault.
▲ Charlene Mobley, 27, Lyons — DUI, open container, DUI/child endangerment, seatbelt violation, speeding.
▲ Tonika Walthour, 25, Statesboro — no headlights on bicycle, possession of MDMA (Ecstasy).
▲ Andrew Tyler Brown, 29, Metter — reckless driving.
▲ Kyan Montford, 23, Macon — possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug-related object, speeding.
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Wesley DeGeorge Clarke, 24, East 35th Street, Savannah — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
▲ Caleb Lashawn Hodges, 20, Lanier Drive — three counts of purchase, sale, distribution or manufacture of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession of a schedule I controlled substance; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Terre Louise Combs, 55, South Main Street, Rocky Ford — possession of methamphetamine.
▲ Tasan Amari King, 20, Chandler Road — purchase, sale, manufacture or distribution of marijuana; use of communications facilities in commission of a crime involving controlled substances.
▲ Christopher Bernard London, 32, Lanier Drive — aggravated stalking, battery/family violence.
▲ Jonathan Marquel Lanier, 29, Railroad Street, Brooklet — use of communications facilities in commission of a crime involving controlled substances, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance.
▲ Dequan Demitri London, 21, Clark Street — two counts of purchase, sale, manufacture or distribution of marijuana; use of communications facilities in commission of a crime involving controlled substances.
▲ Larry Orenthal Mitchell, 26, McGruder Road, Midville — use of communications facilities in commission of a crime involving controlled substances, fleeing/attempt to elude, reckless driving, suspended license, open container, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, seatbelt violation.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
▲ Barry Mandrell Davis, 38, Hendrix Street — obstruction, open container, fleeing/attempt to elude, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe, trafficking in cocaine or other illegal drugs, possession of schedule I or II controlled substances, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects.
▲ Addison Elizabeth Faulk, 18, Pinegate Road, Fleming Island, Fla. — DUI/leas safe
▲ Alex Ryan Harris, 22, Five Chop Road — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.
▲ Kyle Preston Krueger, 20, Bruiser Circle — DUI/less safe.
▲ Savannah Leigh Voss, 21, Glazebrook Avenue — DUI/less safe.
➤ Georgia Southern University Police
▲ Kegan Colby Smith, 27, Lanier Drive — DUI/refused test, open container, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI/less safe, no license on person, obstruction, failure to maintain lane, passing in a no-passing zone.
INCIDENTS
➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office
▲ ELM STREET — Someone reported terroristic threats.
▲ THUMPER HOLLOW — Someone reported being a victim of identity theft.
▲ HIGHWAY 129 — Deputies responded to a reported aggravated assault.
▲ PADDY FORD ROAD — Someone complained of harassing communications.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Due to technical issues, reports were inaccessible Friday.
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ HIGHWAY 67/VETERAN’S MEMORIAL PARKWAY — Deputies responding to reports of a reckless driver arrested someone on marijuana charges.
▲ A-1 MINI STORAGE — Someone pried open a lock box, stole keys and then stole a U-Haul truck.
➤ Georgia Southern University Police
▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and three traffic warnings and assisted four motorists Wednesday.
▲ DINING COMMONS — Officers responded Wednesday to a verbal dispute.
▲ UNIVERSITY PARK — Someone reported property damage.
➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter
▲ Due to technical issues, reports were inaccessible Friday.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Thursday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Wednesday, 18 calls Thursday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Wednesday, 10 calls Thursday.
▲ Claxton Police Department — three call Wednesday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Wednesday, four calls Thursday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — seven calls Wednesday, 10 calls Thursday.
▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — two calls Wednesday, four calls Thursday.
▲ Metter Police Department — two calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Wednesday, 41 calls Thursday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — five calls Wednesday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls Wednesday, four calls Thursday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Wednesday.
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — two accident calls, one coroner call, one first -responder call, 26 medical calls Wednesday; six accident calls, 31 medical calls Thursday.
▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — one accident call, three medical calls Wednesday; one accident call, one coroner call, three medical calls Thursday.
▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — one first-responder call, five medical calls Wednesday; five medical calls Thursday.
➤ Calls to Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang- ups — 47 calls Wednesday, 46 calls Thursday.
▲ Air Evac — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.
▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Wednesday.
▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Wednesday.
▲ Emanuel County 911 — three calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.
— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon