Police report, 10/17/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Candler County Jail

▲ Phillip Edward Jordan Jr., 32, Augusta — DUI, possession of cocaine, speeding.

▲ Terence Smith Jr., 20, Metter — improper lane use, possession of marijuana, DUI/drugs.

▲ Latoya Collins Vereen, 43, Metter — aggravated assault.

▲ Charlene Mobley, 27, Lyons — DUI, open container, DUI/child endangerment, seatbelt violation, speeding.

▲ Tonika Walthour, 25, Statesboro — no headlights on bicycle, possession of MDMA (Ecstasy).

▲ Andrew Tyler Brown, 29, Metter — reckless driving.

▲ Kyan Montford, 23, Macon — possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug-related object, speeding.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Wesley DeGeorge Clarke, 24, East 35th Street, Savannah — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Caleb Lashawn Hodges, 20, Lanier Drive — three counts of purchase, sale, distribution or manufacture of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession of a schedule I controlled substance; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Terre Louise Combs, 55, South Main Street, Rocky Ford — possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Tasan Amari King, 20, Chandler Road — purchase, sale, manufacture or distribution of marijuana; use of communications facilities in commission of a crime involving controlled substances.

▲ Christopher Bernard London, 32, Lanier Drive — aggravated stalking, battery/family violence.

▲ Jonathan Marquel Lanier, 29, Railroad Street, Brooklet — use of communications facilities in commission of a crime involving controlled substances, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance.

▲ Dequan Demitri London, 21, Clark Street — two counts of purchase, sale, manufacture or distribution of marijuana; use of communications facilities in commission of a crime involving controlled substances.

▲ Larry Orenthal Mitchell, 26, McGruder Road, Midville — use of communications facilities in commission of a crime involving controlled substances, fleeing/attempt to elude, reckless driving, suspended license, open container, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, seatbelt violation.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Barry Mandrell Davis, 38, Hendrix Street — obstruction, open container, fleeing/attempt to elude, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe, trafficking in cocaine or other illegal drugs, possession of schedule I or II controlled substances, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Addison Elizabeth Faulk, 18, Pinegate Road, Fleming Island, Fla. — DUI/leas safe

▲ Alex Ryan Harris, 22, Five Chop Road — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Kyle Preston Krueger, 20, Bruiser Circle — DUI/less safe.

▲ Savannah Leigh Voss, 21, Glazebrook Avenue — DUI/less safe.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Kegan Colby Smith, 27, Lanier Drive — DUI/refused test, open container, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI/less safe, no license on person, obstruction, failure to maintain lane, passing in a no-passing zone.

INCIDENTS

➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ELM STREET — Someone reported terroristic threats.

▲ THUMPER HOLLOW — Someone reported being a victim of identity theft.

▲ HIGHWAY 129 — Deputies responded to a reported aggravated assault.

▲ PADDY FORD ROAD — Someone complained of harassing communications.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Due to technical issues, reports were inaccessible Friday.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 67/VETERAN’S MEMORIAL PARKWAY — Deputies responding to reports of a reckless driver arrested someone on marijuana charges.

▲ A-1 MINI STORAGE — Someone pried open a lock box, stole keys and then stole a U-Haul truck.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and three traffic warnings and assisted four motorists Wednesday.

▲ DINING COMMONS — Officers responded Wednesday to a verbal dispute.

▲ UNIVERSITY PARK — Someone reported property damage.

➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter

▲ Due to technical issues, reports were inaccessible Friday.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Wednesday, 18 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Wednesday, 10 calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three call Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Wednesday, four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — seven calls Wednesday, 10 calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — two calls Wednesday, four calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — two calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Wednesday, 41 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — five calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls Wednesday, four calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — two accident calls, one coroner call, one first -responder call, 26 medical calls Wednesday; six accident calls, 31 medical calls Thursday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — one accident call, three medical calls Wednesday; one accident call, one coroner call, three medical calls Thursday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — one first-responder call, five medical calls Wednesday; five medical calls Thursday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups — 47 calls Wednesday, 46 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — three calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



