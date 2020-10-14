Police report, 10/14/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Arrest records for Monday for the Georgia State Patrol, Statesboro police, Georgia Southern University police, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies were not received from the Bulloch County Jail on Tuesday. Arrests for Monday will be included online and in print on Thursday.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STAMBUK LANE — Police responded to a “shots fired” call and learned someone had discharged a gun in the parking lot. No damages or injuries were reported, and no suspect was identified.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE — A woman told police a person fired a gun in front of her apartment.

▲ WEST MAIN STREET — Police met with a person at a Rucker Lane location about a simple assault that happened to a woman at a West Main business address.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — Victims said a person threatened them with harm and then waived a BB gun.

▲ OLYMPIC BOULEVARD — A laptop computer, wallet, $20 cash, a $200 gift card and an ID was stolen from a vehicle.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A wallet, debit cards and an ID were stolen from a car.

▲ BROAD STREET — Cellphones, ear phones, debit cards and gift cards were taken from a vehicle.

▲ STADIUM WALK — A juvenile boy who refused to go home for three days was made to do so by police after his family located him.

▲ SOUTH COLLEGE STREET — Police responded to a third-party call about a fight and learned there had been no fight or disturbance.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BRANNEN HODGES ROAD — A woman said a man pushed her and tried to grab her phone, so she pushed him back in defense. He refused to leave, so she called deputies. The woman was given information on seeking a restraining order and about a safe shelter.

▲ CYPRESS LAKE DRIVE — A man and woman were separated after a verbal argument led to someone calling law enforcement.

▲ MILL CREEK ROAD — Deputies responding to a domestic dispute arrested suspects on drug charges.

▲ TEAL CIRCLE — Someone reported damage to a vehicle.

▲ LIVE OAK LOOP — Deputies responding to a civil dispute served someone with a criminal trespass warning.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and five traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Monday.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD — Police assisted an injured person.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — six calls Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — two calls Monday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls Monday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — four calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — five calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Monday.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 44 calls Monday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Monday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Monday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — four calls Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — two accident calls, one first-responder call, one rescue call, 24 medical calls Monday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — one accident call, one first-responder call, six medical calls Monday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — three medical calls Monday.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



