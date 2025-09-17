Police Report - 9/17/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kelly Williams, 65, Statesboro – Cruelty to animals, abandonment of dead animals, burglary first degree/felony.

Malaja Mykihya Curry, 19, Statesboro – Theft of services/misdemeanor, terroristic threats and acts.

Donald Floyd Dammarell, 25, Brooklet – Simple battery/family violence.

Lee Watts Christopher Hunter, 55, Statesboro – Wanted person.

Ladamien Ahmond Lane, 25, Gordon – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Randy Lamar Palmer, 61, Statesboro – DUI les safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Statesboro Police Department

Evan Daniel Walker, 22, Alpharetta – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, tag lights required.

Chadarius Tywan Williams, 27, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement, criminal trespass.

Jayla Nicole Chavers, 18, Statesboro – Affray.

Ayonna Marie Durand, 20, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, display of license plates/obscuring tag frame or tinted covers.

Theor Lanier, 55, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, battery.

Clare Susan Zajac, 45, Statesboro – DIU less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Colton Chase Strong, 18, Marietta – DUI less safe alcohol, improper backing, improper U-turn.

Mikaleigh Danielle Thomas, 20, Tavares, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Joseph Oliver Williams, 41, Ellenwood – Wanted from Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Desmond Benefield, 22, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Jonathan Kevin Coats, 24, Rockmart – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no license on person.

Jamichael James Pierce, 22, Midville – DUI less safe alcohol.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Jacob Tanner Volskay, 29, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 36 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 40 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 36 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call, one fire call and eight medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 38 calls Monday.

Bryan County – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday.

Other agencies – 14 calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy