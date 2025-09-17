Police Report - 9/17/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Kelly Williams, 65, Statesboro – Cruelty to animals, abandonment of dead animals, burglary first degree/felony.
Malaja Mykihya Curry, 19, Statesboro – Theft of services/misdemeanor, terroristic threats and acts.
Donald Floyd Dammarell, 25, Brooklet – Simple battery/family violence.
Lee Watts Christopher Hunter, 55, Statesboro – Wanted person.
Ladamien Ahmond Lane, 25, Gordon – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Randy Lamar Palmer, 61, Statesboro – DUI les safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Statesboro Police Department
Evan Daniel Walker, 22, Alpharetta – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, tag lights required.
Chadarius Tywan Williams, 27, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement, criminal trespass.
Jayla Nicole Chavers, 18, Statesboro – Affray.
Ayonna Marie Durand, 20, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, display of license plates/obscuring tag frame or tinted covers.
Theor Lanier, 55, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, battery.
Clare Susan Zajac, 45, Statesboro – DIU less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Colton Chase Strong, 18, Marietta – DUI less safe alcohol, improper backing, improper U-turn.
Mikaleigh Danielle Thomas, 20, Tavares, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Joseph Oliver Williams, 41, Ellenwood – Wanted from Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
Desmond Benefield, 22, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.
Jonathan Kevin Coats, 24, Rockmart – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no license on person.
Jamichael James Pierce, 22, Midville – DUI less safe alcohol.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Jacob Tanner Volskay, 29, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Four calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 36 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 40 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 36 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call, one fire call and eight medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 38 calls Monday.
Bryan County – One call Monday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday.
Other agencies – 14 calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy