Police Report - 6/20/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Ray Lawler, 61, Bloomingdale – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Sean Anthony Mendoza, 50, San Pedro, Calif. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Elijah Isiah Cherry, 23, Sylvester – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Samuel James Giles, 21, Statesboro – Affray.
William Coley Jameson, 21, Statesboro – Affray.
Latisha Emily Key, 25, Statesboro – Burglary/felony second degree.
Kameron Dontrez Newton, Statesboro – Burglary/felony second degree.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(June 8-14)
Rural county intake — Five adult dogs and eight puppies; two adult cats and four kittens.
City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs; three kittens.
Adopted — Five adult dogs and two puppies; one adult cat and nine kittens.
Rescued — One adult cat and two kittens.
Reclaimed — None.
Died at shelter — One puppy.
Euthanized — One adult cat.
Fees collected — $690.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – Four calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.
Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 17 calls Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 24 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Two accident calls and 12 medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call, two first responder calls and four medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 36 calls Thursday.
Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.
Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.
Other agencies – Five calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy