Police Report - 6/20/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Ray Lawler, 61, Bloomingdale – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Sean Anthony Mendoza, 50, San Pedro, Calif. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Elijah Isiah Cherry, 23, Sylvester – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Samuel James Giles, 21, Statesboro – Affray.

William Coley Jameson, 21, Statesboro – Affray.

Latisha Emily Key, 25, Statesboro – Burglary/felony second degree.

Kameron Dontrez Newton, Statesboro – Burglary/felony second degree.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(June 8-14)

Rural county intake — Five adult dogs and eight puppies; two adult cats and four kittens.

City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs; three kittens.

Adopted — Five adult dogs and two puppies; one adult cat and nine kittens.

Rescued — One adult cat and two kittens.

Reclaimed — None.

Died at shelter — One puppy.

Euthanized — One adult cat.

Fees collected — $690.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 17 calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 24 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Two accident calls and 12 medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call, two first responder calls and four medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 36 calls Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Five calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy