Firecracker Fest 2026 set for Fourth of July

To mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department and Cardinal LG will present the 2026 Firecracker Fest at Mill Creek Regional Park in Statesboro from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

Firecracker Fest has been a Statesboro tradition for many years.

The free event will include several inflatables, live music, community exhibitions, the Greased Pole climb and the traditional Frog Jumping Contest. (People planning to participate in the Frog Jumping Contest are asked to bring their frogs for registration at 5 p.m.)

For the fireworks finale, Coca-Cola and HIS Radio 88.9 will sponsor the show, which will begin around 9:15 p.m., after Remi Major sings the National Anthem.

The music lineup includes the Under the Sun band. The band performs a huge variety of music and will be on stage from 5:30-7 p.m. and 7:45 to 9:15 p.m.

In this file photo, Bodi Dammarell, center, brother Peyton, left, Hannah Fletcher, right, and Alizia Vittitow don hats appropriate for the occasion during the 2025 Firecracker Fest at Mill Creek Regional Park. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file

Both dry and wet inflatable games will be available, so come prepared to get wet. No shoes are allowed on the games. Tattoo art and other game will be available free of charge to anyone interested. And a Bulloch County Fire Department firetruck for kids to look and explore will be on display from 5-8 p.m.

Attendees may bring coolers but no glass or alcoholic beverages will be allowed. Concessions will be open.

No pets are allowed in the complexes, around the buildings or on the fields.

No fireworks of any kind are allowed inside the park by guests.

Grills are not allowed in the complex area. However, there are some provided in the area around the large playground.

Carlee Robinson, center, holds hands with cousin Elijah Robinson and uncle Jadarrien Robinson as they make their way to the inflatables during the 2025 Firecracker Fest at Mill Creek Regional Park. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file

July 4 traffic plan

The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department has worked with local law enforcement and the Georgia Highway Patrol to create a traffic plan for this event.

Starting at 8:45 p.m., no traffic will be allowed down Highway 24 from the 301 Bypass to the recycling center just past the main entrance to Mill Creek Regional Park.

From 9:30-10:30 p.m., traffic will exit out of the main entrance of the park using both lanes. The right lane will be directed right or left onto Highway 24; the left lane will be directed left onto Highway 24.

Traffic exiting from residences and businesses across Highway 24 from Mill Creek Regional Park will only be allowed to turn right (west) onto Highway 24.

Both lanes of Highway 24 will go straight to the by-pass. The right lane of Highway 24 will be allowed to travel right onto the by-pass or straight on Highway 24/East Main. The left lane of Highway 24 will be directed left onto the by-pass.

Traffic from Mill Creek Elementary will be directed right onto Beasley Road to Highway 80. Traffic exiting from Bible Baptist, Trinity Church, and Barnes Lumber will be directed right onto Highway 24 to the by-pass for access to Highways 80 and 301.

Exiting preference will be given to people parked in designated areas within Mill Creek Regional Park.

Any traffic wishing to travel down Hwy 24 after 8:45 p.m. will be rerouted to Highway 80 East to Burkhalter Road, where you will turn left and travel down to Zettwell Road and turn left again. This will take you back to Highway 24 on the opposite side of Mill Creek Regional Park.