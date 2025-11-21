Police Report - 11/22/25

One Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Dallas William Moore, 34, Toccoa – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Travone Defrontay Smith, 23, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Hayley Danielle Beasley, 28, Statesboro – Simple battery, home invasion second degree.

Jalem Richarde Goss, 19, Pooler – Wanted person from Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Knowshon Omarion Hodges, 17, Statesboro – Theft by taking/felony, theft by taking/motor vehicle, entering motor vehicle with intent to commit theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

Larry Rodrick Devon, 37, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Candace Kay Moseley, 33, Guyton – Criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Leon Tremaine Roberson, 30, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(November 3- 9)

Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs and 16 puppies; Five adult cats and three kittens.

City of Statesboro — 17 adult dogs; two kittens.

Adopted — Nine adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and two kittens.

Rescued — One adult dog and five puppies.

Reclaimed — One adult dog.

Died at shelter — One kitten.

Euthanized — Six adult dogs; one adult cat and two kittens.

Fees collected — $640.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 24 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 21 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Two accident calls and nine medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 29 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – Three calls Thursday.

Other agencies – 14 calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy