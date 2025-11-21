Police Report - 11/22/25

One Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Dallas William Moore, 34, Toccoa – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Travone Defrontay Smith, 23, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.
Statesboro Police Department
Hayley Danielle Beasley, 28, Statesboro – Simple battery, home invasion second degree.
Jalem Richarde Goss, 19, Pooler – Wanted person from Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Knowshon Omarion Hodges, 17, Statesboro – Theft by taking/felony, theft by taking/motor vehicle, entering motor vehicle with intent to commit theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.
Larry Rodrick Devon, 37, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.
Candace Kay Moseley, 33, Guyton – Criminal trespass.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Leon Tremaine Roberson, 30, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(November 3- 9)
Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs and 16 puppies; Five adult cats and three kittens.
City of Statesboro — 17 adult dogs; two kittens.
Adopted — Nine adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and two kittens.
Rescued — One adult dog and five puppies.
Reclaimed — One adult dog.
Died at shelter — One kitten.
Euthanized — Six adult dogs; one adult cat and two kittens.
Fees collected — $640.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Five calls Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Eight calls Thursday.
Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 24 calls Thursday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 21 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Two accident calls and nine medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 29 calls Thursday.
Air Transports – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Thursday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Thursday.
Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.
Tattnall County 911 – Three calls Thursday.
Other agencies – 14 calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy