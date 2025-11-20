Police Report - 11/21/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
William Gary Akins, 61, Portal – Cruelty to animals.
Pedro Salisar Contreras, 46, Rincon – Battery/family violence, simple battery.
Clinton Jack Frost, 45, Statesboro – False report of a crime, three counts unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
Edwin Gerry Miller, 42, Statesboro – Loitering or prowling.
William Terrance Nobel, 58, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to dim headlights, DUI less safe drugs, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Akeem Eldfridge Oglesby, 29, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property, aggravated battery.
Johnnie Johnson Smith, 29, Dublin – Theft by conversion/felony.
Donoval Marquis Williamson, 20, Perry – Bench warrant/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Jalen Richarde Goss, 19, Pooler – Wanted person from Effingham County.
Terrell Augustine Lee, 47, Statesboro – Aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Tracy Lee McKinney, 58, Statesboro – Simple assault, reckless conduct.
Barbara Lee Wolf, 32, Statesboro – Wanted by Hinesville PD.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Tuesday; 19 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 38 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Seven calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Tuesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, two coroner calls and 26 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 31 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call and eight medical calls Tuesday; 13 medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 36 calls Tuesday; 34 calls Wednesday.
Air Transports – One call Wednesday.
Bulloch Animal Services – One call Wednesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.
Language Line – Two calls Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Georgia Power – One call Tuesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Other agencies – Nine calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy