Police Report - 11/21/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

William Gary Akins, 61, Portal – Cruelty to animals.

Pedro Salisar Contreras, 46, Rincon – Battery/family violence, simple battery.

Clinton Jack Frost, 45, Statesboro – False report of a crime, three counts unlawful conduct during a 911 call.

Edwin Gerry Miller, 42, Statesboro – Loitering or prowling.

William Terrance Nobel, 58, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to dim headlights, DUI less safe drugs, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Akeem Eldfridge Oglesby, 29, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property, aggravated battery.

Johnnie Johnson Smith, 29, Dublin – Theft by conversion/felony.

Donoval Marquis Williamson, 20, Perry – Bench warrant/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Jalen Richarde Goss, 19, Pooler – Wanted person from Effingham County.

Terrell Augustine Lee, 47, Statesboro – Aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Tracy Lee McKinney, 58, Statesboro – Simple assault, reckless conduct.

Barbara Lee Wolf, 32, Statesboro – Wanted by Hinesville PD.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Tuesday; 19 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 38 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Seven calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, two coroner calls and 26 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 31 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and eight medical calls Tuesday; 13 medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 36 calls Tuesday; 34 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Language Line – Two calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Georgia Power – One call Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – Nine calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy