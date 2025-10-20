Police Report - 10/21/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Jay Franklin Ackerman, 21, DUI lesws safe drugs, possession of methamphetamine, improper stopping on roadway.
Jeremiah Christian Brown, 23, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Ladresha Nicole Johnson, 25, Statesboro -– Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Karmyn Tanielle Lloyd, 26, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence, criminal damage to property second degree.
Travis Donta Walker, 27, Waynesboro – DUI less safe drugs, move over law.
Statesboro Police Department
Simeon Shatim Brown, 25, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Egypt Elizabeth Larean Denton, 25, Blackshear – Simple battery.
Carmen Tremaine Dixon, 37, Macon – Criminal trespass.
Timothy Andre Gardner, 44, Claxton – Wanted person.
Shakindra Monique Green, 45, Statesboro – Criminal trespass/family violence.
Emily Savannah Harris, 19, Millen – Holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, wanted person.
Shaneky Celette Hobbs, 44, Statesboro – Possession with intent of cocaine, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.
Tiyah Ayannah Hobbs, 25, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.
Kordell Evan Huggins, 21, Pooler – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Fleticha Renee Murphy, 55, Statesboro – Wanted person.
Jason Ryan Parrish, 43, Statesboro -– Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Gavin Mayne Pike, 19, Statesboro – DUI under 21, failure to yield when turning left.
Marquez Da-von Pitts, 28, Cochran -– Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, loitering or prowling, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Caleb Blainey Patrick Powell, 18, Statesboro – Simple battery.
Justin Quindon Smith, 29, Cochran -– Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, loitering or prowling.
Shaquanza Osheana Tillman, 29, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, criminal trespass, bench warrant/misdeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Darrien Montrell Addison, 19, Statesboro – DUI under 21, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Merrill Nelson Burke, 30, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.
Roderick Shaquile Johnson, 30, Statesboro – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe combo 1-3, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Stacy Jermaine Jordan, 22, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Jelayla Shamya McCollum, 22, Millen – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Brandon Chase Newton, 38, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Desmond Nicorey Smith, 19, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Benjamin Lee Wainwright, 22, Folkston – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, two counts speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Lavon Dee Bunkley, 24, McDonough – Theft of services/misdemeanor.
Jatorian Zyke Parker, 19, Dublin -– Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass, simple battery.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement Agencies
Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 41 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.
Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Sunday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department —Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Metter Police Department — Nine calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Portal Police Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.
Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department — 23 calls Friday; 21 calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.
Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Friday.
Statesboro Fire Department — Eight calls Friday; four calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.
Emergency Medical Services
Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 26 medical calls Friday; four accident calls, one coroner call and 32 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, one coroner call, one rescue call and 29 medical calls Sunday.
Candler County EMS — One accident call and four medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.
Evans County EMS — One accident call and seven medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.
Calls to Other Agencies
911 hang-ups — 40 calls Friday; 32 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.
Air Transports – One call Saturday.
Bryan County 911 — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday; one call Saturday.
Department of Transportation – One call Sunday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Friday.
Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday; one call Sunday.
Jenkins County 911 — One call Friday.
Tattnall County 911 — One call Friday
Other agencies — Eight calls Friday; 17 calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.
— compiled by Jim Healy