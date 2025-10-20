Police Report - 10/21/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jay Franklin Ackerman, 21, DUI lesws safe drugs, possession of methamphetamine, improper stopping on roadway.

Jeremiah Christian Brown, 23, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Ladresha Nicole Johnson, 25, Statesboro -– Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Karmyn Tanielle Lloyd, 26, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence, criminal damage to property second degree.

Travis Donta Walker, 27, Waynesboro – DUI less safe drugs, move over law.

Statesboro Police Department

Simeon Shatim Brown, 25, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Egypt Elizabeth Larean Denton, 25, Blackshear – Simple battery.

Carmen Tremaine Dixon, 37, Macon – Criminal trespass.

Timothy Andre Gardner, 44, Claxton – Wanted person.

Shakindra Monique Green, 45, Statesboro – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Emily Savannah Harris, 19, Millen – Holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, wanted person.

Shaneky Celette Hobbs, 44, Statesboro – Possession with intent of cocaine, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.

Tiyah Ayannah Hobbs, 25, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.

Kordell Evan Huggins, 21, Pooler – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Fleticha Renee Murphy, 55, Statesboro – Wanted person.

Jason Ryan Parrish, 43, Statesboro -– Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Gavin Mayne Pike, 19, Statesboro – DUI under 21, failure to yield when turning left.

Marquez Da-von Pitts, 28, Cochran -– Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, loitering or prowling, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Caleb Blainey Patrick Powell, 18, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Justin Quindon Smith, 29, Cochran -– Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, loitering or prowling.

Shaquanza Osheana Tillman, 29, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, criminal trespass, bench warrant/misdeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Darrien Montrell Addison, 19, Statesboro – DUI under 21, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Merrill Nelson Burke, 30, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

Roderick Shaquile Johnson, 30, Statesboro – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe combo 1-3, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Stacy Jermaine Jordan, 22, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Jelayla Shamya McCollum, 22, Millen – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Brandon Chase Newton, 38, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Desmond Nicorey Smith, 19, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Benjamin Lee Wainwright, 22, Folkston – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, two counts speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Lavon Dee Bunkley, 24, McDonough – Theft of services/misdemeanor.

Jatorian Zyke Parker, 19, Dublin -– Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass, simple battery.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 41 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department —Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Nine calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 23 calls Friday; 21 calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Friday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Eight calls Friday; four calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 26 medical calls Friday; four accident calls, one coroner call and 32 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, one coroner call, one rescue call and 29 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — One accident call and four medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call and seven medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 40 calls Friday; 32 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Saturday.

Bryan County 911 — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Department of Transportation – One call Sunday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Friday.

Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Jenkins County 911 — One call Friday.

Tattnall County 911 — One call Friday

Other agencies — Eight calls Friday; 17 calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

