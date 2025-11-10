Police Report - 10/11/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Niam Najawaun Bacon, 29, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, bicycle light at night required, DUE less safe combination 1-3.

Keivyn Deerion Crump, 20, Statesboro -– Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, loitering or prowling.

Crystal Dawn Lane, 44, Portal – Possession of methamphetamine, DUI less safe drugs, following too closely, possession and use of drug related objects.

Cory Renard Rawls, 44, Warner Robins – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Hannah Kathleen Schneider, 37, Sylvania – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, loitering or prowling.

William Cody Sparks, 37, Portal – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Joseph Edward Stephen, 40, Sylvania – Possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, loitering or prowling, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.

Chauncey Tykier Wilson, 31, Statesboro – VGCSA less than one oz., failure to maintain lane.

Statesboro Police Department

Clyde Jazzman Bowers, 36, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Jarell Ahman Eason, 34, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, lighted headlights/other lights required, display of license plates/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag frames.

Wesley Jones, 63, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Piper Ora Davis, 22, Aiken, S.C. – DUI less safe alcohol, impeding the flow of traffic, failure to maintain lane.

Deonquavious Keaon Gaines, 28, Jesup – DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a license, improper backing.

Keniyah Lasha Gaines, 21, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, no license on person.

Lincoln William Hall, 20, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Kenisha Charmaine Hilton, 22, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Emily Jane Kochetta, 64, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, move over law.

Alejandro Pech, 34, Vidalia – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Deiuvis Gladiel Ramos Cardona, 28, Savannah – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Michael Angel Sosa, 27, Savannah – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, DUI less safe drugs, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession and use of drug related objects.

Warren Thomas Tutterow, 19, Senoia – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Mackenzie Elizabeth Uhrich, 20, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Caleb Windon Wilson, 35, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions.

Teresa Irene Winn, 54, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Ryan Nicholas Smith, 22, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(September 29-October 5)

Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs; one adult cat and seven kittens.

City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs; one kitten.

Adopted — Five adult dogs and four puppies; one adult cat and five kittens.

Rescued — Two adult dogs; one adult cat.

Reclaimed — Three adult dogs.

Died at shelter — Two adult cats.

Euthanized — One adult dog.

Fees collected — $820.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Nine calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 17 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One coroner call and 17 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 38 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Thursday.

Georgia Power – One call Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.

Other agencies –Nine calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy