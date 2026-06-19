Police Report - 6/19/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Ahmad Raheem Dunbar, 30, Covington – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Keon Bernard Flemming, 24, Hinesville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Joshua Hawrocki Wright, 33, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, bench warrant/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Kymatta Zyaha Belcher, 21, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.

Tymica Jaquay Clements, 36, McRae – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Anthony Eric Futch, 19, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Erwin Jaman Hagins, 48, Sylvania – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two counts giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

Lee Watts Christopher Hunter, 56, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

Matthew Dillon Lanier, 35, Metter – Failure to notify owner upon striking unattended vehicle.

Corey O’Neal Walker Lundy, 19, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Marion Jabril Lundy, 21, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Davion Tyree Reddick, 19, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Charmaine Thomas, 38, Pembroke – Criminal trespass.

Nathaniel Tolbert, 54, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, unsecured load, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Ashley Patriese Brown, 35, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe alcohol, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor.

Rodney Mason, 31, Newington – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Justin Lydell Harris, 22, McDonough – Criminal trespass.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Tuesday; 19 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Tuesday; 20 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 25 calls Tuesday; 18 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 24 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one fire call and 29 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; eight medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 32 calls Tuesday; 35 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Toombs County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy