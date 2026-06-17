Capt. Jared Akins named Statesboro’s interim police chief, effective July 1

Capt. Jared Akins will be interim chief of the Statesboro Police Department, effective July 1 and during the search for a new chief, City Manager Charles Penny announced Tuesday night at the conclusion of the regular City Council meeting.

Akins will step into the executive role following the retirement of current Police Chief Mike Broadhead, whose 40-year career in law enforcement and nine-year tenure leading the Statesboro Police Department are set to conclude July 1. Broadhead leaves behind a fully staffed department built on a community-first policing philosophy.

"We are confident in Captain Akins' ability to lead the department during this transitional period," Penny said. "He brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our community’s needs, ensuring that the department maintains its steady leadership and commitment to public safety."

As detailed farther below, Akins on Wednesday told the Statesboro Herald he is not seeking the permanent post of police chief at this time.

Akins has 25 years of experience as a law enforcement professional serving the Statesboro and Bulloch County communities. Since joining the Statesboro Police Department in 2017, he has served as senior detective and, since 2019, as the captain of the Operations Bureau. In this capacity, he has directed all detectives, drug officers, K-9 officers, and support personnel while managing budget development, strategic planning, and multi-agency event coordination, according to the city’s news release.

Layne Phillips, the city government’s public affairs manager, emailed the release after Penny’s announcement.

Doesn’t plan to apply

The Herald replied Tuesday night with a question about whether Akins would be allowed to apply for the permanent job and whether he planned to do so. He answered that Wednesday morning.

“The question has arisen regarding my intention to formally apply for the permanent Chief's position in this current hiring cycle. To be clear, I have no intention of doing so,” he wrote in an email.

“My efforts now focus on the Interim position and ensuring our agency, which has phenomenal people doing phenomenal work, transitions smoothly to a new Chief,” Akins continued. “That decision is based on a number of personal and professional factors and is not subject to change at this time. My intention as Interim is to provide as much support as humanly possible to our officers and staff and to ensure the Agency proactively focuses on protecting the public.”

Pre-SPD career

Prior to his tenure with the Statesboro Police Department, Akins, who is now 48, spent 16 years with the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, including serving as chief deputy from 2013 to 2016. As second-in-command for the agency, he oversaw daily operations, general fund expenditures, human resources, and community relations.

He mounted a campaign for the elected office of sheriff in 2016, losing the Republican primary that May to current Sheriff Noel Brown, who was then a sergeant in the department. Brown won the office over a Democratic candidate that fall and has since been re-elected twice.

Akins’ background also includes hands-on experience as a drug investigator, patrol supervisor and crisis negotiator, the announcement stated.

He holds a Master of Science in public administration from Arkansas State University and a Bachelor of Science in justice studies from Georgia Southern University. A graduate of Statesboro High School, he also served in the Georgia Army National Guard from 1995 to 2003.

With more than 3,000 hours of professional training, Akins holds executive, managerial, supervisory, and instructor Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, or POST, certifications. He is also a graduate of the 94th Command Officer's Development Course through the University of Louisville's Southern Police Institute.

"I am humbled and honored to serve the Statesboro community in this capacity during a time of transition,” Akins was quoted as saying in the Tuesday night media release.

"Chief Broadhead has set a tremendous standard of professionalism and leadership over the last nine years,” Akins said. “My focus will be on maintaining that steady leadership, supporting our officers, and ensuring our department continues to provide the highest level of safety and engagement for our residents."

Search beginning

The announcement of Akins’ appointment follows a public input town hall held Monday, June 15, at City Hall where community members shared their priorities for the next permanent police chief. The city is currently partnering with executive search firm Developmental Associates to conduct a nationwide search for Broadhead’s successor.

During the council meeting announcement, Penny said that he hopes to have the police chief position posted by the end of June, with the anticipation of filling the position in late October to early November.