Parade at 5 p.m. Monday launches ‘Farm Fresh’ Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair

The parade set to roll at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13, through downtown Statesboro will mark the furrow to the 63rd Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair, as this year’s theme of “Farm Fresh Fun for Everyone” re-emphasizes the six-night fair’s agricultural roots.

Beginning on North Main Street at the East Olliff Street intersection, the parade will move south along North Main past the courthouse, continue along South Main and end at College Plaza on the corner of Fair Road and Zetterower Avenue.

After the parade, the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds out Georgia Highway 67, also known here as Fair Road, will open at 6:30 p.m. Monday and remain open until midnight. For the remainder of the week after Monday, the fair opens earlier in the afternoon and operates through Saturday, Oct. 18, with the last day being the longest.

Hours: Monday 6:30 p.m.-midnight; Tuesday-Thursday 4 p.m.-midnight; Friday 4 p.m.- 1 a.m.; Saturday, noon-midnight. However, ticket windows and entry gates will close at 10 p.m. most nights and 11 p.m. Friday, although the fair remains in operation for two hours after that for those already admitted.

Admission is $12 for advance online sales and $15 at the gate. But children 5 and under are admitted for free, and Tuesday night is Senior Night, when everyone 65 and older gets in free.

‘Clear bag policy’

New safety measures, including a “clear bags only” policy, have been instituted for this year’s fair. No weapons are allowed, metal detectors will be in use, and all bags are subject to search, according to information posted on the website https://kiwanisogeecheefair.com.

The 2024 fair reportedly attracted more than 90,000 people during its six-day run.

This year’s “Farm Fresh” theme reflects that agriculture has always been close to the heart of the fair, observed 2025 Fair Chairman John Banter.

“There’s always been a big focus both on agriculture and the community and how those two things come together,” he said in an interview for an earlier story.

Livestock shows

Livestock shows, with area youth competing to exhibit the best qualities of the animals they have carefully raised, remain a lively part of the farming-related attractions. The hog show is Tuesday, the goat show Wednesday, and the lamb show Thursday, with a showtime of 6 p.m. and competitors’ check-in period of noon to 3 p.m. for each of those.

Then Saturday brings both the largest and the smallest of show animals. The cow show starts at 1 p.m. after an 8 a.m.-11 a.m. check-in. Possibly cutest of all, the rabbit show starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, after 3 p.m. check-in.

In addition to prizes for these and other competitions for children and youth, the money raised through ticket sales and other fair revenue funds the area Kiwanis Clubs’ scholarships and contributions to charitable causes.

Led by the Statesboro Kiwanis Club, the fair also draws on volunteer help from more than 300 individuals, through organizations such as the Brooklet Kiwanis Club, students associated with Kiwanis “Key Clubs” from the local high schools – Bulloch Academy, Southeast Bulloch, Statesboro and Portal – and Georgia Southern University organizations.

Rides, acts & pancakes

As always, Amusements of America provides the midway filled with thrill rides and games of chance, and the Statesboro Kiwanis Club operates the Heritage Village that features historical displays and antique farm implements. Regional students’ competition 4-H Club projects and arts and crafts by area residents of all ages will be on display, as well.

The variety of entertainment acts is slated to include Jurassic Kingdom, The Fearless Flores –who were featured on America’s Got Talent, Alfred E Gator, magician TJ Hill and more. Rosaire’s Royal Racers will feature a full track this year for the pig races.

The Kiwanis Pancake House will offer sausage and “the best pancakes in the area,” Banter said. Local church groups and others will provide many other food options.

