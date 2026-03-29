Optim-Tattnall recertified for top healthcare quality management system

Optim Medical Center-Tattnall was awarded by DNV full certification to the ISO 9001 Quality Management System. According to a release from Optim, the hospital was first certified to ISO 9001 in 2019.

"Optim Medical Center-Tattnall’s mission is to provide the safest and most effective healthcare services possible," said Lora Duncan, the chief nursing and clinical operations officer for Optim.

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries.

"Achieving recertification to ISO 9001 reaffirms that commitment,” Duncan said. “The process is rigorous and earning it again reflects the dedication of our entire team to continuous improvement in everything we do."

ISO 9001 is the most widely accepted quality management system in use around the world and is growing among US healthcare providers as a foundation for their quality and patient safety programs.

"Optim Medical Center-Tattnall has worked hard to achieve this certification, and they have done so with unwavering commitment from their top leadership to make their hospital the best it can be," said Kelly Proctor, president of DNV Healthcare USA Inc. "ISO 9001 certification isn't just an award or trophy for something you've done, it's public evidence that you are at the top of your game with an obvious plan in place to make excellence an everyday objective."

According to the release, the ultimate impact of ISO 9001 within hospitals is the reduction or elimination of variation, so that work processes are done consistently and the "best ideas aren't held by one person or one department but are ingrained in the organization itself.”

"ISO 9001 recertification is a milestone we don't take lightly," Duncan said. "It means our team shows up every day committed to the same standard of excellence and that consistency is what our patients and community deserve."



