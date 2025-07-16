'One Big, Beautiful Bill' delivers on promises

Editor:

It is fitting that the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" was signed into law on Independence Day. The beauty of the United States of America lies in the freedoms we enjoy every day, none more important than our freedom of speech.

However, the misinformation and blatant fearmongering tactics employed by House and Senate Democrats on the One Big, Beautiful Bill over the last several months was simply irresponsible. Allow me to correct the record on two of the most egregious myths.

This legislation, which I supported, is not a tax cut for billionaires paid for by low-income earners. And it does not remove eligible beneficiaries from Medicaid.

The bill delivers the largest middle — and working — class tax cut in U.S. history. Without this bill, residents of the 12th District could have seen a 24%-tax-hike. Without this bill, a family of four making the median income in the 12th District could have seen a $1,160 tax increase.

In fact, low-income workers stand to receive the largest percentage reduction in their tax liability. As a reminder, this is an extension of the tax cuts that were signed into law in 2017, which led to record economic growth and the best economy in my lifetime. It also establishes a new, temporary deduction for seniors, allowing a $6,000 deduction per qualified individual age 65 or older for tax years 2025 through 2028. The bill also includes no tax on tips, no tax on overtime pay, no tax on car loan interest and much more to ignite our economy.

With respect to Medicaid, the bill strengthens the program for those it was originally intended to serve: pregnant women, children, seniors, people with disabilities and low-income families, while also working to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse.

It introduces commonsense work requirements focused primarily on the adult expansion population, which does not include Georgia, as it is not an expansion state. These requirements are a modest 20 hours per week and can be satisfied through employment, community service or education.

Additionally, our bill is clear: the work requirements only apply to able-bodied, unemployed adults who have chosen not to work. If you're pregnant, a member of a federally designated tribe, a caregiver or parent, under 19 or over 65, you're exempt from the requirements.

You're exempt if you're medically frail, which includes anyone who's blind, disabled, battling a chronic substance-use disorder or living with a serious and complex medical condition like cancer. If you meet work requirements for SNAP (food stamps) or Temporary Welfare Assistance, you're also relieved of the requirements. If you're in jail, prison or were released from incarceration within the past 90 days, you're exempt. And if you're a former foster youth under 26, the requirements don't apply.

The American people elected President Trump and gave Republicans control of the House and Senate. They did so, not for more of the same tired D.C. rhetoric, but for bold change. The One Big Beautiful Bill delivers.





Rep. Rick Allen

Congressman, District 12