New guide for Georgia hunting, fishing rules, regulations now available

The 2025-2026 Georgia Hunting and Fishing Regulations and Seasons guide is now available both online and in print.

The new guide provides updated rules and regulations from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division to help make it easy to get outdoors with all essential information in one combined guide.

“The Georgia Hunting and Fishing Regulations and Seasons guide provides important need-to-know information on hunting season dates, bag limits, wildlife management areas, quota hunts and youth opportunities,” according to a release from the Georgia DNR. “Also, fishing regulations that include a color fish identification chart for freshwater and saltwater fish, trout stream listings, public fishing area information and state record fish listings. There is information about recreational licenses, as well.”

The complete guide is available online at GeorgiaWildlife.com. A downloadable PDF is available, too. Printed copies of the 2025-26 Guide may be picked up at Wildlife Resources Division offices and license vendors throughout Georgia.

Major changes in hunting:

Youth Definition: Youth is now defined as persons under 16 years of age.

Early Antlerless – only Firearms Season: To support venison donation in areas with deer-related crop damage, a 2-day early October antlerless only firearms season was added for private lands in select counties. See pages 12 – 13.

Deer Carcass Disposal: Inedible parts of deer carcasses must be disposed of onsite or, if moved, in accordance with Dept. of Agriculture laws. See page 10.

Blaze Pink: HB 167 authorizes wearing either fluorescent pink or fluorescent orange (at least 500 square inches) during the Georgia’s hunting seasons.

Major changes in fishing:

Bowfishing: Updated catfish regulations. See page 56.

Bass Limits: PFA Bass Regulations – Evans County PFA and Paradise PFA have new bass limits.

The Evans County PFA is the closest Public Fishing Area to Bulloch County and the region. The 372-acre area encompasses three separate lakes. The Bass regulations have been changed for the new season: Largemouth bass between 12 and 16 inches must be released immediately. Bass up to 12 inches and over 16 inches can be kept. Limit five (5) per person, with only one (1) over 16 inches.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com.